Faye Carolyn Hewitt
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
BECKER FUNERAL HOME, INC - Clermont
806 W. MINNEOLA AVE.
Clermont, FL
Faye Carolyn Hewitt

April 12, 1938 - December 5, 2020

Faye Carolyn Hewitt, 82, of Clermont, Fla., passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Francis Coleman Wooldridge Ware and Clarence Wooldridge on April 12, 1938, in Lynchburg, Va.

Faye is survived by her husband of 57 years, Frank D. Hewitt Jr.: four children, Cynthia Inscoe (Mike) of Clermont, Fla., Beverly Walker (Dennie) of Dover, Fla.., Toy Spurio (Mike) of Newport News, Va., and Kimberly Hewitt of Clermont, Fla. She is survived by two sisters, Ann Ruhland of Lynchburg, Va., and Mary Lambert (Chester) of Rustburg, Va.; one brother, Robert (Bobby) Wooldridge (Teresa), eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews and many good friends. Faye was predeceased by her sons, Wayne Glass and Mark Hewitt and a granddaughter, Andrea Walker.

Faye was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. One of her greatest joys in life was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Faye spent her life giving to others. Whether it was her time, talents or whatever was needed, she was always ready to help anyone and everyone. Faye was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She could make any meal feel like a holiday. Faye had a way of making people feel welcome and a part of her family which resulted in her having a large extended family of friends.

Faye was an administrative assistant with the U.S. Government for many years. Just prior to retirement she worked at Macy's/Hecht's – a job she loved because of her love of people. She was loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Becker Family Funeral Home

806 W. Minneola Ave., Clermont, FL 34711
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
BECKER FUNERAL HOME, INC - Clermont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
To the family of Faye,
May the fond memories you have shared together help during this difficult time and for years to come. Keeping all of you and Faye in our prayers.
Barbara & Bill Burns
Barbara & Bill Burns
Neighbor
December 10, 2020
Words cannot express how sorry i feel for our family loss of Faye. She was the best in so many ways she will be missed. Her door was always open and good food on the table. Faye had a heart as big as the moon. Will never forget the time she ordered a birthday cake for my Mom. Asked lady to put H.B. Aunt Wee Wee lady replied ok then walked back and asked how do you spell Wee Wee. I can here her giggle. We love you and you will be missed.
Becky,WeeWee and family Blasi
Family
December 9, 2020
One of my favorite people. Met Faye and Frank years ago in a doctor’s office and we became friends. I, like Faye loved being with people. We kept in touch for many years. I wish I had known she was living in Clermont and we could have visited since I now live in Winter Haven for 3 years. My deepest sympathy goes out to Frank and the family whom she loved dearly. May God give you peace and grace during this difficult time. She will be greatly missed by all.
Anna Clemins
Friend
December 9, 2020
