Faye Carolyn Hewitt
April 12, 1938 - December 5, 2020
Faye Carolyn Hewitt, 82, of Clermont, Fla., passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Francis Coleman Wooldridge Ware and Clarence Wooldridge on April 12, 1938, in Lynchburg, Va.
Faye is survived by her husband of 57 years, Frank D. Hewitt Jr.: four children, Cynthia Inscoe (Mike) of Clermont, Fla., Beverly Walker (Dennie) of Dover, Fla.., Toy Spurio (Mike) of Newport News, Va., and Kimberly Hewitt of Clermont, Fla. She is survived by two sisters, Ann Ruhland of Lynchburg, Va., and Mary Lambert (Chester) of Rustburg, Va.; one brother, Robert (Bobby) Wooldridge (Teresa), eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews and many good friends. Faye was predeceased by her sons, Wayne Glass and Mark Hewitt and a granddaughter, Andrea Walker.
Faye was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. One of her greatest joys in life was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Faye spent her life giving to others. Whether it was her time, talents or whatever was needed, she was always ready to help anyone and everyone. Faye was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She could make any meal feel like a holiday. Faye had a way of making people feel welcome and a part of her family which resulted in her having a large extended family of friends.
Faye was an administrative assistant with the U.S. Government for many years. Just prior to retirement she worked at Macy's/Hecht's – a job she loved because of her love of people. She was loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Becker Family Funeral Home
806 W. Minneola Ave., Clermont, FL 34711
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 9, 2020.