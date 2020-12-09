Words cannot express how sorry i feel for our family loss of Faye. She was the best in so many ways she will be missed. Her door was always open and good food on the table. Faye had a heart as big as the moon. Will never forget the time she ordered a birthday cake for my Mom. Asked lady to put H.B. Aunt Wee Wee lady replied ok then walked back and asked how do you spell Wee Wee. I can here her giggle. We love you and you will be missed.

Becky,WeeWee and family Blasi Family December 9, 2020