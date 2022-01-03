Felice Iannaco
Felice Johnson "Felix" "Fix" Iannaco, 89, of Red House, Virginia, died on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Babcock Manor in Appomattox, Va. He was born June 2, 1932 to Lucy (Iuliucci) Iannaco and Thomas Iannaco.
Felix grew up a farmer, then joined the U.S. Army where he served until 1957 and was an honored Korean War veteran. In 1956, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Brehm on November 30 in Sequin, Texas. After returning to his home state, he purchased a farm in Waterford, N.J., and continued farming until he later served as an owner/operator truck driver and diesel mechanic.
Felix is survived by his son, Thomas Iannaco and wife, Jeannine of Appomattox; two daughters, Dorothea Shea and husband, Patrick of Red House and Sandra Iannaco of Beaverton, Oregon; brother, John Iannaco and wife, Linda of Waterford, N.J.; and lovingly known as Poppop to 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Felix was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy and two sisters, Viola and Dorothy.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Centra Health Hospice Nurses in Lynchburg and Farmville, Lakisha Bostic – Caregiver & Med Tech, and everyone at Babcock Manor for their excellent care of Felix.
The family will receive friends at Robinson Funeral Home on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m., and again on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 10 a.m., before a Mass of Christian Burial located at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Mass will begin at 11 a.m., by Father Jim Gallagher. Burial to follow in the church cemetery with Military Rites accorded by American Legion Post #104 and VFW#9855 combined honor guard.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Central Virginia Regional Rescue, P.O. Box 2172 Forest, VA 24551; [email protected]
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 3, 2022.