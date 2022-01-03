Menu
Felice Iannaco
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Felice Iannaco

Felice Johnson "Felix" "Fix" Iannaco, 89, of Red House, Virginia, died on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Babcock Manor in Appomattox, Va. He was born June 2, 1932 to Lucy (Iuliucci) Iannaco and Thomas Iannaco.

Felix grew up a farmer, then joined the U.S. Army where he served until 1957 and was an honored Korean War veteran. In 1956, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Brehm on November 30 in Sequin, Texas. After returning to his home state, he purchased a farm in Waterford, N.J., and continued farming until he later served as an owner/operator truck driver and diesel mechanic.

Felix is survived by his son, Thomas Iannaco and wife, Jeannine of Appomattox; two daughters, Dorothea Shea and husband, Patrick of Red House and Sandra Iannaco of Beaverton, Oregon; brother, John Iannaco and wife, Linda of Waterford, N.J.; and lovingly known as Poppop to 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Felix was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy and two sisters, Viola and Dorothy.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Centra Health Hospice Nurses in Lynchburg and Farmville, Lakisha Bostic – Caregiver & Med Tech, and everyone at Babcock Manor for their excellent care of Felix.

The family will receive friends at Robinson Funeral Home on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m., and again on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 10 a.m., before a Mass of Christian Burial located at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Mass will begin at 11 a.m., by Father Jim Gallagher. Burial to follow in the church cemetery with Military Rites accorded by American Legion Post #104 and VFW#9855 combined honor guard.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Central Virginia Regional Rescue, P.O. Box 2172 Forest, VA 24551; [email protected]

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Jan
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
VA
Jan
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
VA
Sending love and prayers!
Barbara and Susan
January 4, 2022
I am so sorry to see the news of the passing of Mr. Iannaco. May you find peace and comfort knowing he is healed and whole again. Prayers for your family.
Patty Spadavecchia
Friend
January 2, 2022
Our deepest sympathy for the loss of your love one. Your family will be in our thoughts and prayers. May Felix rest peacefully in eternal light.
Cathy Murphy
Acquaintance
January 2, 2022
Iannaco Family:
We were saddened to hear of Felix's passing. May the many memories you have of him help you get through this difficult time. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Henry & Linda Goode
January 2, 2022
To the family of Felix,
Your Dad was an awesome Christian gentleman. He worked with our daughter at NAPA in Appomattox and she thought the world of him. Every time we talked with him he was such a pleasant person. It is a shame there aren't more gentlemen like him around in this world today. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie Franklin
(daughter Kimberly Franklin Coleman)
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Friend
January 2, 2022
Lauren Nabulsi
Grandchild
January 2, 2022
Lauren Nabulsi
Grandchild
January 2, 2022
I’ll miss you forever.
Lauren Nabulsi
Grandchild
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results