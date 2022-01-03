To the family of Felix,

Your Dad was an awesome Christian gentleman. He worked with our daughter at NAPA in Appomattox and she thought the world of him. Every time we talked with him he was such a pleasant person. It is a shame there aren't more gentlemen like him around in this world today. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers.

Dillard & Margie Franklin

(daughter Kimberly Franklin Coleman)

Dillard & Margie Franklin Friend January 2, 2022