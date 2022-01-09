On January 3, 2022, Florence Anne Apperson, passed away peacefully at the age of 98.
Florence was a long time resident of Washington, D.C. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James L. Apperson Jr. and her daughter, Janette Anne Apperson.
She is survived by her daughters, Babette Anne Apperson and husband, Richard Floyd and Nanette Anne Apperson and husband, Don Williamson; one granddaughter, Laura Anne Cain and husband, Jason Cain; two great-granddaughters, Taylor Anne Williams and husband, Tanner Williams and Kaitlyn Michelle Cain; and many nieces and nephews.
Florence retired from The American University, Washington, D.C., and spent her retirement years residing at her family farm in Buckingham County.
She was an active member of Rocky Mount United Methodist Church. Her work as a volunteer in many activities and organizations left a lasting impact on her community. She enjoyed keeping a daily journal and was currently writing a history of her family.
The family is especially grateful to Kelly Edwards for her loving care and to the wonderful staff of the Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Rocky Mount United Methodist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Rocky Mount Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Shirley Wooten, 404 Thomas Road, Dillwyn, VA 23936.
Thinking about you during this difficult time.You were so sweet to her.
David and Meg Case
January 12, 2022
May God wrap you in his arms and give you strength. She lived a long, happy life. I loved listening to her stories. God Bless you all.
Leslie Bonnie
January 10, 2022
Babette, so sorry to read about your mom. I remember you talking about your parents. Always remember their love!
Carol Maness
January 10, 2022
Babette, So sorry to hear of your Moms passing. Thinking of you and miss you at GNW.
Rhonda Field
Work
January 9, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. My mom, Dorothy Dunkum Thomas, appreciated her friendship thru the years with Flo. I have enjoyed reviewing her historical records at Rocky Mt UMC. May God give comfort to you, the family, and bring healing from your loss.