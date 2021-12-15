Menu
Florence Watson Baldwin
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Florence Watson Baldwin

Florence Watson Baldwin, 77, of Wood Row Road, Pamplin, died on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Donald Leon Baldwin.

Born on July 20, 1944, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Herman Foster Watson and Betty Riley Watson. She was a member of Elon Baptist Church.

She is survived by three children, Donna Gail Duncan of Appomattox, Pete Baldwin and wife, Shelia of Pamplin, and Dewitt Baldwin and wife, Mary of Concord; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Juanita and Lennie Mitchell of Altavista and Kirkie and James Campbell of Pamplin.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Cavil Baldwin; a brother, Joseph S. Watson; and a sister, Shirley W. Ferguson.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Pamplin Cemetery with the Rev. David Sexton officiating.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Pamplin Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Amber Baldwin
Grandparent
December 16, 2021
Juanita and William,
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Love
Jim Mitchell
Nancy Ashwell
December 15, 2021
Juanita, William
I never knew your sister, but I can only imagine the pain that you're going through. Please accept my sincerest condolences as you go through this tough time.
Love ,
Nancy Ashwell
Nancy Ashwell
Family
December 15, 2021
Dewitt, I am so sorry about Mom. We will be thinking of you in your time of grief.
Cornell Mason
Acquaintance
December 15, 2021
So sorry to hear it..my thoughts and prayers are with you....
Linda rice Townsend
Friend
December 14, 2021
She was a sweet lady im surw gonna miss her so much my u rest in peace grammy
Love you
Adelle Perry
Friend
December 14, 2021
Linda Rice/Townsend
Friend
December 14, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. May God bless and comfort each of you now and in the days to come.
James and Marsha Ryan
Friend
December 14, 2021
My condolences to the family all of you are in my prayers. Florence may you RIP you have your beautiful wings now and all healed
Carolyn Baldwin
Friend
December 14, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers to all
Connie Webber
Friend
December 14, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Pam McCauley ( Hamlett)
Friend
December 14, 2021
Baldwin Family:
May the many memories you have of Florence help you get through this difficult time. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Henry & Linda Goode
December 14, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nancy Doss
December 14, 2021
