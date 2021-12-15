Florence Watson Baldwin
Florence Watson Baldwin, 77, of Wood Row Road, Pamplin, died on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Donald Leon Baldwin.
Born on July 20, 1944, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Herman Foster Watson and Betty Riley Watson. She was a member of Elon Baptist Church.
She is survived by three children, Donna Gail Duncan of Appomattox, Pete Baldwin and wife, Shelia of Pamplin, and Dewitt Baldwin and wife, Mary of Concord; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Juanita and Lennie Mitchell of Altavista and Kirkie and James Campbell of Pamplin.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Cavil Baldwin; a brother, Joseph S. Watson; and a sister, Shirley W. Ferguson.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Pamplin Cemetery with the Rev. David Sexton officiating.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2021.