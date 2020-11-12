Menu
Florence Fleshman "Flo" Gaines
Florence "Flo" Fleshman Gaines

Ms. Florence "Flo" Fleshman Gaines, age 52, of Spout Spring, Va., passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was a daughter of the late Herbert Evan Fleshman Sr., and Antoinette Lawing Fleshman; mother of one son, David P. Gaines Jr.; and grandmother to her precious granddaughter, Rossalyn Marie.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19 please wear a facial mask and social distance. The family is being professionally serviced by the Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home, Appomattox, Va.

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 12, 2020.
