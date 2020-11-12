Florence "Flo" Fleshman GainesMs. Florence "Flo" Fleshman Gaines, age 52, of Spout Spring, Va., passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was a daughter of the late Herbert Evan Fleshman Sr., and Antoinette Lawing Fleshman; mother of one son, David P. Gaines Jr.; and grandmother to her precious granddaughter, Rossalyn Marie.A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home.Due to COVID-19 please wear a facial mask and social distance. The family is being professionally serviced by the Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home, Appomattox, Va.