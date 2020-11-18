Florence Leffler McNeilFlorence Leigh Leffler McNeil of Evington, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday November 15, 2020, after a long struggle with COPD. She was preceded in death by her parents, John L. Leffler Sr. and wife, Leathy, of Evington and younger brother, Charles D. Leffler of Va. Beach.She is survived by husband of 64 years, Richard H. McNeil of Evington; son, Steven W. (PD) McNeil and wife, Lisa, of Raleigh, N.C.; four special grandchildren, Morgan, Austin, Blaine, and Cameron McNeil of Raleigh, N.C.; daughter, Cathy M. Wilson and husband, Jeff, of Evington; older brother, John L. (JL) Leffler Jr. of Chesapeake; special niece, Susan Leffler Hurd of Evington; best friend, Barbara Jane Voss of Forest; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Special thanks to cousins Cindy Mason, Pam Tomlin, and Wanda Dagenheart whose concern and help during her illness is much appreciated by the family.The family also wishes to thank Centra Hospice whose care and guidance over the last year made this time more comfortable for Florence and the family.Florence was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her kindness has touched many lives over the years and she leaves a huge void that is not easily replaced. She will be missed by many.A graveside service will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Leffler Community Cemetery, 15804 Leesville Road, Evington, Va. Any and all are welcome to help celebrate Florence's life and to say goodbye as she embarks on her next journey.