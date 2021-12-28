Menu
Floretta Helen Humbles
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Floretta Helen Humbles

Floretta H. McDaniel-Humbles, of Lynchburg, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Floretta was born September 28, 1942, in Lynchburg, Va., daughter of the late Clyde McDaniel Sr. and Ida McDaniel.

Her three brothers, Richard "Dyke" McDaniel, Clyde McDaniel Jr., and Ernest McDaniel Sr. and one sister, Mary Alice McDaniel-Jordan, precede her in death.

She is survived by four sons, Charles E. Tanner (Bridgett Ross), Tony A. Tanner, Vincent L. Tanner (Jaron Thomas) and Darryl D. Humbles (Monica); four siblings and their spouses, Marvin McDaniel (Betty Mae), Donald McDaniel Sr. (Donna), Beatrice "Pat" McDaniel-Pannell, and Garnett McDaniel Sr. (Darlene). Thirteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews also survive her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Whitten Timberlake Chapel on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 3 p.m.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are extended to the family and other friends. Flo was a joy to have known! "Earth hath no sorrow that heaven can not heal"
Ophelia C Thomas
Friend
January 2, 2022
We wish we could be there with you today. Thinking of you and wishing you moments of peace and comfort as you remember and celebrate Flo. God called home another faithful saint. Much love and prayers, Rich & Carroll
Carroll and Richard Schneider
December 29, 2021
