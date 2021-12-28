Floretta Helen Humbles
Floretta H. McDaniel-Humbles, of Lynchburg, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
Floretta was born September 28, 1942, in Lynchburg, Va., daughter of the late Clyde McDaniel Sr. and Ida McDaniel.
Her three brothers, Richard "Dyke" McDaniel, Clyde McDaniel Jr., and Ernest McDaniel Sr. and one sister, Mary Alice McDaniel-Jordan, precede her in death.
She is survived by four sons, Charles E. Tanner (Bridgett Ross), Tony A. Tanner, Vincent L. Tanner (Jaron Thomas) and Darryl D. Humbles (Monica); four siblings and their spouses, Marvin McDaniel (Betty Mae), Donald McDaniel Sr. (Donna), Beatrice "Pat" McDaniel-Pannell, and Garnett McDaniel Sr. (Darlene). Thirteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews also survive her.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Whitten Timberlake Chapel on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 3 p.m.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 28, 2021.