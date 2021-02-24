To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg.
5 Entries
Grandma its been so hard without. its been times where i wanted to call you. I'm beyond blessed that you have rise me the way you did; with morals and values. thank you so so so much for wiping my tears away when darlene wasn't there.
angie plus 8
February 18, 2022
So sorry for your loss. She was a very special person to me and I will always remember her and the things we shared together. Hold on to the memories and the time you had with her. With loving sympathy.
Ginny Sanchez
March 9, 2021
Wishing you peace to bring you comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart.
Our heartfelt condolences.
Bill and Dee
Bill & Dee Spinner
February 28, 2021
With Deepest sympathy in time of sorrow. Keeping you in prayer.
Mr.&Mrs. Michael Layne SR
February 28, 2021
MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO YOUR FAMILY! MAY GOD SURROUND YOUR FAMILY WITH HIS LOVING CARE. KNOW THAT EARTH HAS NO SORROW THAT HEAVEN CANNOT HEAL. WE'LL MISS HER FROM RECITING THAT PSALM AT PEACEFUL BAPTIST CHURCH.