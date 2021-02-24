Menu
Flossie Adkins
Flossie Adkins

Flossie Adkins of Lynchburg, departed this life on Monday, February 22, 2021, at Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Her remains rest at Community Funeral Home.

Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 24, 2021.
Grandma its been so hard without. its been times where i wanted to call you. I'm beyond blessed that you have rise me the way you did; with morals and values. thank you so so so much for wiping my tears away when darlene wasn't there.
angie plus 8
February 18, 2022
So sorry for your loss. She was a very special person to me and I will always remember her and the things we shared together. Hold on to the memories and the time you had with her. With loving sympathy.
Ginny Sanchez
March 9, 2021
Wishing you peace to bring you comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart. Our heartfelt condolences. Bill and Dee
Bill & Dee Spinner
February 28, 2021
With Deepest sympathy in time of sorrow. Keeping you in prayer.
Mr.&Mrs. Michael Layne SR
February 28, 2021
MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO YOUR FAMILY! MAY GOD SURROUND YOUR FAMILY WITH HIS LOVING CARE. KNOW THAT EARTH HAS NO SORROW THAT HEAVEN CANNOT HEAL. WE'LL MISS HER FROM RECITING THAT PSALM AT PEACEFUL BAPTIST CHURCH.
SHIRLEY M. VENABLE
February 24, 2021
