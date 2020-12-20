Floyd Alexander Whitehead
Floyd Alexander Whitehead, 86, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020. He was the husband of Christine White Whitehead.
Born on January 28, 1934, in Madison Heights, he was the son of the late Hogue and Beatrice Whitehead. Floyd was a member of Elon Evangelical Presbyterian Church and had retired from English Construction. He was a member of Ruitan National and had served his country proudly in the United States Army and National Guard. In his earlier years he enjoyed roller staking, hunting, fishing, and woodworking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Whitehead, Leroy Whitehead, Wendall Whitehead, Jack Whitehead, James Whitehead, and Withers "Runt" Whitehead.
Floyd is survived by his sons, Joseph Alexander Whitehead and Floyd M. Whitehead; grandchildren, Robert Whitehead and wife, Meghan, Jacob Whitehead, and Jason Whitehead; and great-grandchildren, Trinity Whitehead, Jayce Whitehead, and Isabella Whitehead.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Barry Tucker officiating.
When attending the service, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Elon Presbyterian Church, 2290 Cedar Gate Rd., Madison Heights, VA 24572.
Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 20, 2020.