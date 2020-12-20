Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Floyd Alexander Whitehead
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Floyd Alexander Whitehead

Floyd Alexander Whitehead, 86, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020. He was the husband of Christine White Whitehead.

Born on January 28, 1934, in Madison Heights, he was the son of the late Hogue and Beatrice Whitehead. Floyd was a member of Elon Evangelical Presbyterian Church and had retired from English Construction. He was a member of Ruitan National and had served his country proudly in the United States Army and National Guard. In his earlier years he enjoyed roller staking, hunting, fishing, and woodworking.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Whitehead, Leroy Whitehead, Wendall Whitehead, Jack Whitehead, James Whitehead, and Withers "Runt" Whitehead.

Floyd is survived by his sons, Joseph Alexander Whitehead and Floyd M. Whitehead; grandchildren, Robert Whitehead and wife, Meghan, Jacob Whitehead, and Jason Whitehead; and great-grandchildren, Trinity Whitehead, Jayce Whitehead, and Isabella Whitehead.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Barry Tucker officiating.

When attending the service, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Elon Presbyterian Church, 2290 Cedar Gate Rd., Madison Heights, VA 24572.

Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.


Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Fort Hill Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Monelison Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Monelison Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
what a wonderful man and family...an honor to know Floyd,Christine,and Jack..(and Sharon) we are with you all in spirit mike and shannon valentine
mike valentine
December 21, 2020
My condolences to the family and wonderful memories of Floyd singing with my dad Reggie in the Madison Heights United Methodist when I was growing up. They anchored the bass section to the glory of God. Floyd was a wonderful person.
Michael Harrell
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results