Frances Faye Stump Campbell
Frances Faye Stump Campbell, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Westminster Canterbury surrounded by her family.
A visitation will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 13, 2021.