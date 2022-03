Frances Faye Stump CampbellFrances Faye Stump Campbell, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Westminster Canterbury surrounded by her family.A visitation will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Fort Hill Memorial Park.Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg