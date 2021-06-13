Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances Faye Stump Campbell
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Frances Faye Stump Campbell

Frances Faye Stump Campbell, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Westminster Canterbury surrounded by her family.

A visitation will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Fort Hill Memorial Park.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Jun
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fort Hill Memorial Par
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.