Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances Faye Campbell
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Frances Faye Stump Campbell

Frances Faye Stump Campbell, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Westminster Canterbury surrounded by her family.

She was born on September 26, 1927, to the late William Murrell Stump and Lelia Dodson Stump. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters,Winifred S. Deaner and Shelia S. Owens.

Faye worked for many years as an Interior Decorator for Reams Furniture Company in Lynchburg. She was the past president of the Womens Club in Lynchburg, past president of BPWC and a member of the Blue Ridge Garden Club. She loved gardening, reading and spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Callahan and husband, William S. Callahan of Madison Heights; son, David K. Campbell and wife, Martha, of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Heather Maddox and husband, Steve Sale of Missoula, Mont., Sean Maddox of Richmond, Va., and Regan Freeman and husband, Chad, of Lynchburg; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Sale, Patrick Sale, Hayden Maddox, Hampton Freeman, Hudson Freeman and Henley Freeman; sister, Vivian S. Crews; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A visitation and private graveside will be held in the spring, to be announcement at a later date.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the nursing staff on Drinkard 5th Floor and Senior Independence Hospice Care Staff both at Westminster Canterbury.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Womens Club of Lynchburg, c/o Educational Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 3035, Lynchburg, VA 24503.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Mrs. Campbell was a pleasure to know. She was a very special woman, with such a kind & caring heart, and a great sense of humor. She will be missed at Westminster. Sending love and prayers to her family!! :)
Allison
December 23, 2020
Sorry to hear the news on Mrs. Campbell. Had many dealings with her over the years at the places I worked. She was always a person I enjoyed seeing and was always on the go. I will miss her. Hi to the family.
Stuart Porter
December 22, 2020
Sherry and Keith, , So sorry to hear about Fay´s passing. She was a great neighbor and sweet friend. I know she was always so proud of you both and l know you will miss her. She will always have a special place our hearts. Ray and Esther
Ray and Esther Simms
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results