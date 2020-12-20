Frances Faye Stump Campbell
Frances Faye Stump Campbell, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Westminster Canterbury surrounded by her family.
She was born on September 26, 1927, to the late William Murrell Stump and Lelia Dodson Stump. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters,Winifred S. Deaner and Shelia S. Owens.
Faye worked for many years as an Interior Decorator for Reams Furniture Company in Lynchburg. She was the past president of the Womens Club in Lynchburg, past president of BPWC and a member of the Blue Ridge Garden Club. She loved gardening, reading and spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Callahan and husband, William S. Callahan of Madison Heights; son, David K. Campbell and wife, Martha, of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Heather Maddox and husband, Steve Sale of Missoula, Mont., Sean Maddox of Richmond, Va., and Regan Freeman and husband, Chad, of Lynchburg; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Sale, Patrick Sale, Hayden Maddox, Hampton Freeman, Hudson Freeman and Henley Freeman; sister, Vivian S. Crews; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation and private graveside will be held in the spring, to be announcement at a later date.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the nursing staff on Drinkard 5th Floor and Senior Independence Hospice Care Staff both at Westminster Canterbury.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Womens Club of Lynchburg, c/o Educational Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 3035, Lynchburg, VA 24503.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 20, 2020.