Frances Brown Dalton
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
201 Grandview Drive
Amherst, VA
Frances Brown Dalton

June 18, 1929 - September 14, 2021

Frances Brown Dalton, 92, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

She was born June 18, 1929, in Amherst County. She was the daughter of the late Edward (Ned) Waller Brown and Ruby Steele Brown, and was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Washburn Dalton.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Amherst Cemetery.

Driskill Funeral Chapel

201 Grandview Drive Amherst, VA 24521

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Amherst Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel.
This has broken my heart! Mrs. Frances (Granny) as we called her was such a beautiful person. It was a pleasure to know her and to take care of her. To the family I send love and prayers.
Jacqueline Hall
September 29, 2021
I am so saddened to hear about the passing of my favorite residents I´ve ever had. I´m praying for her daughters and her family. I loved her when I worked at valley view and I came to visit her a few times at the mountain. I love you Mrs. Dalton & I´ll always remember the memories we have had together. This breaks my heart. I know she´s in a better place & is happy to be with her husband again.
Kelsi McKenna
September 21, 2021
God has received one of the best, what a long time friend always there when needed so glad she can rest in the God she knew and loved, you girls have made her proud rejoice she is home.
Shelby and Charlie Staples
September 19, 2021
Where can I begin. Mrs. Dalton came into our life with her best friend telling us about their church, Amelon United Methodist Church. They then followed up with another visit. We started attending and pretty soon, Mrs Dalton offered to come and pick our kids up for Vacation Bible School. She had a special place in our heart, especially our son, Zachary. He would sit with her during the service at church because he did not want her to sit alone. He would then attend to her walker so that she would not have to walk without it. We have many joyous memories of Mr. and Mrs. Dalton. It is wonderful to know that when someone is a faithful servant to the Lord, they can finally be at a peaceful rest. Praying for the family.
Wanda Campbell
Friend
September 19, 2021
