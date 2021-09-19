Frances Brown Dalton
June 18, 1929 - September 14, 2021
Frances Brown Dalton, 92, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
She was born June 18, 1929, in Amherst County. She was the daughter of the late Edward (Ned) Waller Brown and Ruby Steele Brown, and was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Washburn Dalton.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Amherst Cemetery.
Driskill Funeral Chapel
201 Grandview Drive Amherst, VA 24521
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 19, 2021.