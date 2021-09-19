Where can I begin. Mrs. Dalton came into our life with her best friend telling us about their church, Amelon United Methodist Church. They then followed up with another visit. We started attending and pretty soon, Mrs Dalton offered to come and pick our kids up for Vacation Bible School. She had a special place in our heart, especially our son, Zachary. He would sit with her during the service at church because he did not want her to sit alone. He would then attend to her walker so that she would not have to walk without it. We have many joyous memories of Mr. and Mrs. Dalton. It is wonderful to know that when someone is a faithful servant to the Lord, they can finally be at a peaceful rest. Praying for the family.

Wanda Campbell Friend September 19, 2021