Frances L. "Sue" Netro
Frances L. "Sue" Netro passed from this life on September 27, 2020, at 77 years of age, in Lynchburg, Virginia, the place she considered home. She was the daughter of Roy P. and Virginia Mason Hudson, both deceased. She lost her brother, Walter C. Worley as well years ago.
She is survived by her brother, Roy P. Hudson, Jr. (Linda); her sister, Rhonda Mark (Dan); her niece, Francie Hauck; and her nephews, Walter Worley, David Worley, Ron Worley, and Roy Worley and their families.
During her life she traveled, as many air force families do, enjoying singing and music, as well as service to those communities as a volunteer and friend to many in that same situation. Letter writing, reading cowboy novels, and word search puzzles kept her busy and entertained even in the later years. Many times she would work at those late into the night, sometimes finishing letters the next morning, keeping in touch with both family and friends near and far.
It was a great comfort to Sue that she was able to remain in her own apartment as long as she could. She cherished her hospice nurse, Elaine, for her friendship and sincere concern, which helped her to achieve that goal.
The family greatly appreciates the care and concern frequently shown by the staff of The McGurk House in Lynchburg during the time she lived there.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. today, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg.
A graveside service will be held for Sue at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sue's name to the McGurk House, 2425 Tate Springs Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501, attention: management services.
