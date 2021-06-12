Menu
Frances Lewis
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Frances Lewis

Frances Ramsey Lewis, 81, of Virginia Avenue, Appomattox, died Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Born in Hickory Grove, June 23, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Kathryn Lester and Joseph Ramsey. Frances was a member of Grace Hills Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Michael Lewis and Dorothy and Randy Lewis and Penny all of Appomattox; one daughter, Kathy Davis and Scott of Sandy Hook, Ky.; one brother, Joe Ramsey of Richmond; three grandchildren, Dylan Lewis, Mitchell Lewis and Stephanie, and Andy Froilan; and four great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Ty, Emerson and Hayleigh.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ellen Chandler.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Robinson Funeral Home with the Rev. Adam Tyler officiating. A private family burial will be held in Liberty Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the residence of her son, Mike Lewis.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Frances always had a bubbly personality and loved life and her family. She was a joy to know because she loved her church and UDC. God’s blessings to all of you.
Gordon and Jo Anne Martin
Friend
June 21, 2021
Just learning of your moms passing. So very, very sorry for your loss. I have many memories of her that I will always cherish. Thoughts and prayers are with each of you.
Marlene Simpson
Friend
June 16, 2021
Frances was a kind person. Her work with the Daughters of the Confederacy was special because she included her great grandchildren. God bless the family
Kevin and Sheila Moore
Friend
June 12, 2021
Lewis Family:
May the many memories you have of your loved one help you get through this difficult time. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Henry & Linda Goode
June 12, 2021
Frances was a fun-loving and hard working secretary in the Appomattox Co High School for a few years. I enjoyed working with her and spending time together outside school in the Walton Place neighborhood. My thoughts and prayers are for Kathy and all the family. Linda Archer
Linda Archer
Friend
June 12, 2021
Frances and I became really good friends during the years I worked in Appomattox at Progressive Therapy and she was at Betty Brite cleaners! I am so sorry to hear about her death! We had a lot in common and I will always cherish our friendship❤Love and prayers to all her family❤❤
Sally Anne Stewart
Friend
June 11, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Inez and Ricky Lewis
Inez Austin Lewis
Acquaintance
June 11, 2021
Kathy,
Deepest sympathy and love to you.
Jerry and Mary Murphy
Family
June 11, 2021
