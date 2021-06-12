Frances Lewis
Frances Ramsey Lewis, 81, of Virginia Avenue, Appomattox, died Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Born in Hickory Grove, June 23, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Kathryn Lester and Joseph Ramsey. Frances was a member of Grace Hills Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sons, Michael Lewis and Dorothy and Randy Lewis and Penny all of Appomattox; one daughter, Kathy Davis and Scott of Sandy Hook, Ky.; one brother, Joe Ramsey of Richmond; three grandchildren, Dylan Lewis, Mitchell Lewis and Stephanie, and Andy Froilan; and four great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Ty, Emerson and Hayleigh.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ellen Chandler.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Robinson Funeral Home with the Rev. Adam Tyler officiating. A private family burial will be held in Liberty Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the residence of her son, Mike Lewis.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 12, 2021.