Frances Foster Mayhugh Webb
Frances Foster Mayhugh Webb, 97, of Madison Heights, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Harman Albert Webb.
Born in 1924, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Harry Lee Foster and Gladys Mays Foster Hamlett. She was also preceded in death by a son, Stuart Lee; a stepdaughter, Mildred Anne; a stepson, Doug; and four brothers, Harry L. Foster Jr., Larry Hamlett, William Hamlett, and Doug Hamlett.
Mrs. Webb retired from General Electric after 27 years, followed by seventeen years at Falling River Country Club. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church for 35 years.
Mrs. Webb is survived by her daughter, Wanda Gale Fraley and husband, Bill; two sons, Daryle Deane Mayhugh and Gene Alan Mayhugh and wife, Luanne; a stepson, Harman A. Webb Jr. and wife, Pam; a stepdaughter, Kathy; a sister, Carolyn Scott and husband, Tom; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and nine great great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at Temple Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Esterline officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends, at the church Friday, for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Temple Baptist Church.
To send online condolences to the family, please go to www.whittenmonelison.com
.
Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 30, 2022.