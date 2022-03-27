Menu
Francis Anthony Bruno
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bucktrout of Williamsburg
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral Mass
Apr, 1 2022
11:30a.m.
Saint Bede Catholic Church
Francis Anthony Bruno

August 1, 1942 - March 23, 2022

Francis Anthony Bruno, age 79, of Williamsburg, passed away on March 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse Bruno Sr. and Ruth Butt, and his siblings, Alphonse Bruno Jr., Ann Lieder, and Mary Termini.

Francis retired as a Commander from the U.S. Naval Reserve after serving 23 years and as a vice-president with AT&T Universal Card after 29 years. He thoroughly enjoyed twenty-four years of retirement spent playing golf, traveling with Rexanne, spending time with his children, grandson, and siblings, sending daily texts with jokes to his grandson, growing tomatoes, and walking his daughter down the aisle last November.

He is survived by his wife, Rexanne; his son, Todd (Tammy) of Lake Worth, Fla.; his daughter, Kristin (Stephen) Powell of Seaford, Va.; grandson, Connor and siblings, James (Joann) Bruno of Midlothian, Catherine (Bill) Wishnosky of Virginia Beach, Virginia (Ken) Bowden of Seaford, and Marian Vollmer of Chesapeake, and numerous nieces and nephews.

His funeral mass will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Saint Bede Catholic Church, Williamsburg.

The family requests that memorial donations be made in Francis' name to the House of Mercy, 10 Harrison Ave., Williamsburg, VA 23185.

Condolences may be made online at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net.

Bucktrout Funeral Home
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 27, 2022.
