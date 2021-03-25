Frank McCormick Jr.
Frank Cable McCormick Jr., 91, of West James Anderson Highway, Gladstone, died on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of the late Gloria Burks McCormick.
Born in Appomattox County, December 30, 1929, he was a son of the late Tiny Elizabeth Phelps and Frank C. McCormick. Frank was a member of Maple Grove Baptist Church and served his country in the United States Army. He was the owner of Spears Mountain Grocery.
He is survived by two sons, Michael Dennis McCormick and wife, Ellen and Frank Cable McCormick III and wife, Wanda of Appomattox; four grandchildren, Ashley M. Williams and husband, Jason, Nicole M. Hackett and husband, Jody, Joey McCormick and Brandon S. McCormick and wife, Amanda; five great-grandchildren, Brayden Hackett, Jackson Williams, Maylee Hackett, Brooklynn McCormick and James McCormick.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Randolph McCormick and Dennis McCormick.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Robert "Bob" Phillips, officiating. On Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 1 until 5 p.m., Frank will be available for viewing at the funeral home.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center for their care and service. A special thank you to Carolyn Reeves for the good care given to Frank through his last years.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 25, 2021.