Frankie, buddy I know you are so happy to be finally at home with family and friends and seeing our LORD'S sweet and wonderful face. When I think of you the first thing I see is your beautiful heart of love for your family and friends but especially your love for the Lord. I have been truly blessed to know you as your Pastor, and you will always have a special place in my heart. we will meet again real soon brother... family you have not lost Frankie we all know were he is and that he is just waiting for each of you to join him...... thankyou Brother..You will truly be missed..

robert phillips March 25, 2021