Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank McCormick Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Frank McCormick Jr.

Frank Cable McCormick Jr., 91, of West James Anderson Highway, Gladstone, died on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of the late Gloria Burks McCormick.

Born in Appomattox County, December 30, 1929, he was a son of the late Tiny Elizabeth Phelps and Frank C. McCormick. Frank was a member of Maple Grove Baptist Church and served his country in the United States Army. He was the owner of Spears Mountain Grocery.

He is survived by two sons, Michael Dennis McCormick and wife, Ellen and Frank Cable McCormick III and wife, Wanda of Appomattox; four grandchildren, Ashley M. Williams and husband, Jason, Nicole M. Hackett and husband, Jody, Joey McCormick and Brandon S. McCormick and wife, Amanda; five great-grandchildren, Brayden Hackett, Jackson Williams, Maylee Hackett, Brooklynn McCormick and James McCormick.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Randolph McCormick and Dennis McCormick.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Robert "Bob" Phillips, officiating. On Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 1 until 5 p.m., Frank will be available for viewing at the funeral home.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center for their care and service. A special thank you to Carolyn Reeves for the good care given to Frank through his last years.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Mar
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Verna Knight
March 31, 2021
Sincere condolences for the loss of Frank. He and Gloria were very special people we always enjoyed seeing and enjoying conversation. Your sadness of today will ripen into cherished and precious memories tomorrow. God’s blessings to all. Love y’all.
Gordon and Jo Anne Martin
Friend
March 27, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you.

Love and prayers

Ralph and Denise
March 26, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Your Father will be missed. Treasure all his memories and keep them close to your heart. God bless each of you. With love and sympathy, Kitty and Mike Farris
Farris Kitty
March 26, 2021
Frankie, buddy I know you are so happy to be finally at home with family and friends and seeing our LORD'S sweet and wonderful face. When I think of you the first thing I see is your beautiful heart of love for your family and friends but especially your love for the Lord. I have been truly blessed to know you as your Pastor, and you will always have a special place in my heart. we will meet again real soon brother... family you have not lost Frankie we all know were he is and that he is just waiting for each of you to join him...... thankyou Brother..You will truly be missed..
robert phillips
March 25, 2021
Wanda & Frankie, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cristy Gilliam
Friend
March 25, 2021
May the Perpetual Light Shine Upon Him....
Bill & Rita Harvey
Friend
March 24, 2021
May God be with the family, praying for you and the family.
David & Charlotte Page
Friend
March 24, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Henry & Linda Goode
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results