Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frankie Doss Hardwick
Frankie Doss Hardwick

Frankie Doss Hardwick, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was the devoted wife of Carl Dean Hardwick for 56 years, and a loving mother to her son, Steve. Born October 25, 1938, in Appomattox, she was the daughter of the late Abbitt Delaware Doss and Lucille Ferguson Doss.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers Abbit Wayne Doss and Jackson Delaware Doss Sr. Frankie is survived by her husband Carl Dean Hardwick, her son Steven Louis Hardwick (Evelyn) of Richmond, and her sister Loretta Doss Layne of Appomattox.

Frankie was a 1963 graduate of Lynchburg College (now University of Lynchburg) and earned her M.Ed. in 1971. She was a teacher with Lynchburg City Schools and retired after 26 years of service. Frankie was an exceptional athlete, and in 2019 she was inducted into the Appomattox Scholastic Sports Hall of Fame for her achievements playing basketball for the Appomattox County High School Raiders. She enjoyed attending sporting events and taking trips with her husband, where she often found the artwork that filled her home.

Frankie loved playing the piano, and her talent was a source of happiness to all that heard her play. She found great joy in simply spending time with her husband and son. Frankie was a member of Chestnut Hill Methodist Church.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.