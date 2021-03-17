A dear sweet church friend, school mate, educator and the wearer of many other hats. Frankie was especially loved by Susie G. Gibson High School's class of '59. She'll especially be missed by Poplar Spring Baptist Church where she has spent her life in service. Revelation 14:13 Peace and blessings to all of the family. Fannie Spinner Crider

Fannie Crider March 17, 2021