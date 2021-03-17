Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frankie Lee Taylor
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street
Lynchburg, VA
Frankie Lee Taylor

Mrs. Frankie Lee Taylor, age 79, of Goode, Va., departed this life on Saturday, March 13, 2021. She was born in Bedford Co., to the late Francis T. Spinner and Vea Noell Spinner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Taylor; four brothers, Jimmy V. Spinner, Melvin B. Spinner, Lloyd M. Spinner, and Francis N. Spinner; and one brother-in-law, James R. Mallette.

Frankie graduated from Susie G. Gibson High School.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Terry D. Taylor (Violeta) of Kauai, Hawaii, and Charles E. Taylor (Jessica) of Goode, Va.; four grandchildren, Nova, Naomi, Jackson, and Kenzi; six sisters, Inez Jackson (Hilton) of Lynchburg, Va., Jessie Alexander and Virginia Mallette of Goode, Va., Dorothy Spinner (John) of Forest, Va., Nellie Rose (James) of Newport News, Va., and Youtha Spinner of Upper Marlboro, Md.; three sisters-in-law, Geraldine B. Spinner, Florence H. Spinner and Blanche Spinner, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Poplar Spring Baptist Church. Interment will be held at the church cemetery. Her remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required.

Community Funeral Home directing

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Viewing
12:00p.m.
Poplar Spring Baptist Church
VA
Mar
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Poplar Spring Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
You will be missed by family and friends. Elizabeth Davis
Elizabeth Davis
Coworker
March 19, 2021
Frankie you were a blessing to Charle´s Family. We will miss you and your warm hospitality when we visited your home. May you Rest In Peace in the arms of our Savior Jesus Christ .
Lillie Hylton and Smith Family
March 18, 2021
Condolences to the family on the loss of your loved one. She was a sweet lady and will be missed.
Carolyn D. Booth
March 17, 2021
A dear sweet church friend, school mate, educator and the wearer of many other hats. Frankie was especially loved by Susie G. Gibson High School's class of '59. She'll especially be missed by Poplar Spring Baptist Church where she has spent her life in service. Revelation 14:13 Peace and blessings to all of the family. Fannie Spinner Crider
Fannie Crider
March 17, 2021
Deepest condolences. Love and prayers for all. She will be missed . Cherish your memories and may the love of God comfort you at this time.
George and Harriett Hurt
Family
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results