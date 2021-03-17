Frankie Lee Taylor
Mrs. Frankie Lee Taylor, age 79, of Goode, Va., departed this life on Saturday, March 13, 2021. She was born in Bedford Co., to the late Francis T. Spinner and Vea Noell Spinner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Taylor; four brothers, Jimmy V. Spinner, Melvin B. Spinner, Lloyd M. Spinner, and Francis N. Spinner; and one brother-in-law, James R. Mallette.
Frankie graduated from Susie G. Gibson High School.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Terry D. Taylor (Violeta) of Kauai, Hawaii, and Charles E. Taylor (Jessica) of Goode, Va.; four grandchildren, Nova, Naomi, Jackson, and Kenzi; six sisters, Inez Jackson (Hilton) of Lynchburg, Va., Jessie Alexander and Virginia Mallette of Goode, Va., Dorothy Spinner (John) of Forest, Va., Nellie Rose (James) of Newport News, Va., and Youtha Spinner of Upper Marlboro, Md.; three sisters-in-law, Geraldine B. Spinner, Florence H. Spinner and Blanche Spinner, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Poplar Spring Baptist Church. Interment will be held at the church cemetery. Her remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to [email protected]
Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required.
Community Funeral Home directing
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 17, 2021.