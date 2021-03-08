Franklin Delano CarsonFranklin Delano Carson passed away peacefully in his home on March 6, 2021, at the age of 87. Frank was born in Phenix, Virginia, on January 24, 1934, to Leslie Dillard Carson and Annie Templeton Carson.He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean conflict. Frank then worked at General Electric and retired after 35 years of service. Upon retirement from GE, he enjoyed working part time at Harris Teeter and Kroger.Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Grace S. Carson.Frank is survived by his children, Leslie Carson Harris (Bobby Harris), Ann Carson Reinisch (Roger Reinisch), Franklin D Carson Jr. (Frances Tyree), and Mark Dale Carson; his grandchildren, Seth Harris, Carson Reinisch, Forrest Carson, and Fischer Carson; and his sister, Gaile Hensley and her husband, Wallace Hensley.The family of Frank wishes to thank Centra Hospice for their guidance, support and compassionate care.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Lynchburg Humane Society.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.