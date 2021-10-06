Franklin Morgan Chewning
September 30, 1940 - September 29, 2021
Franklin M. Chewning, 80, of Rustburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Guggenheimer Nursing Home. He was the loving and devoted husband of June Marie Waller Chewning for 61 years.
Born on September 30, 1940, in Campbell County, Va., he was the son of the late William F. Chewning and Bessie Childress Chewning.
Morgan was a graduate of William Campbell High School in Naruna and a retired salesman with Texas Refinery with 30 plus years of service. He and his wife served as Jehovah's Witnesses Gilead missionaries in Turkey for ten years. Morgan loved the ministry and for over 53 years served in the full-time service as a Regular Pioneer, sharing the good news with his neighbors. He enjoyed traveling, walking and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish his memory two sisters, Rosalie Cook of Graham, N.C., and Rebecca Anderson of Nathalie; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. by Zoom video conferencing. To connect to the service please send an email to [email protected]
or you may call 434-879-6383 to leave a message.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Watchtower Bible & Tract Society of New York, 900 Red Mills Road, Walkill, NY 12589. You may also visit the website at Jw.org
. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 6, 2021.