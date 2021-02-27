Menu
Franklin O. Howard
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston
11351 Leesville Road
Huddleston, VA
Franklin O. Howard

January 30, 1943 - February 24, 2021

Franklin O. Howard, 78, of Altavista, Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at his residence. He was born on Saturday, January 30, 1943, and raised in Huddleston, a son of the late Claude Perk Howard and Tessie Hogan Howard. He was also preceded in death by one sister, two brothers; and a daughter, Gloria Lynne Newman.

He retired from the Lane Company in 2004.

He is survived by his wife of forty-three years, Barbara Ann Drake Howard, as well as four daughters, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandsons.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Leftwich Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. There is no visitation.

Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.

Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Huddleston, Va.

Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Leftwich Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My daddy was a hardworking, strong and great dad to me, I love you and will miss you and your stories, rest now daddy...
Kim
February 27, 2021
