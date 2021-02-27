Franklin O. HowardJanuary 30, 1943 - February 24, 2021Franklin O. Howard, 78, of Altavista, Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at his residence. He was born on Saturday, January 30, 1943, and raised in Huddleston, a son of the late Claude Perk Howard and Tessie Hogan Howard. He was also preceded in death by one sister, two brothers; and a daughter, Gloria Lynne Newman.He retired from the Lane Company in 2004.He is survived by his wife of forty-three years, Barbara Ann Drake Howard, as well as four daughters, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandsons.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Leftwich Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. There is no visitation.Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.Updike Funeral Home & Cremation ServiceHuddleston, Va.