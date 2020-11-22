Menu
Franklin W. Monroe
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Mr. Franklin W. Monroe

September 14, 1938 - November 19, 2020

Graveside rites for Mr. Franklin W. Monroe of Hurt, Virginia, will be conducted on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 1 p.m., at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church cemetery with Pastor Theodore Foster, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m.

Miller Funeral Home of Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA 24557
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
