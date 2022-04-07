Menu
Fred Mason Breeden
Fred Mason Breeden

June 27, 1938 - April 3, 2022

Fred Mason Breeden, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Forest, Va. Married for 60 years, he was recently preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris Wood Breeden.

Fred was born on June 27, 1938, on the wedding anniversary of his late parents, Coleman Lee Breeden and Janie Norcross Breeden. He was born and raised in Fluvanna County, where he graduated from high school in 1957. He met and married Doris while working at State Farm Insurance and retired as a Senior Underwriter after 40 years of service. Fred was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Palmyra, where he served on the board of deacons.

He is survived by a daughter, Teresa Breeden Gay (Tom) of Forest; a granddaughter, Alexandra Nicole Gay of Lynchburg; three sisters, Mildred Breeden Pippin of Wilmington, Carrie Lee Jones of Danville, and Martha Brown Snyder (Charlie) of Troy; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by the Reverend Buddy Woodson. His burial will be private.

The family would specially like to thank the staff of both Legacy Hospice of Roanoke, Gentle Shepherd Hospice of Lynchburg and numerous other caregivers for their dedication, support and care in his last year of life.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family.

Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 7, 2022.
2 Entries
Teresa, I am so sorry you´ve lost both parents so close. Know That you are in our prayers.
Betsy Sullivan
Family
April 6, 2022
Teresa and Alex, my thoughts and prayers are with you both. What special parent/grandparents you all had. I loved your dad/grandpa so very much. He was so good to me at State Farm. Taught me so much. I have fond memories of visiting he and Doris picking cherries from their cherry tree. I can still hear Fred's laughter. Love to you both during this difficult time.
Sheila Bernard
April 6, 2022
