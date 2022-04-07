Teresa and Alex, my thoughts and prayers are with you both. What special parent/grandparents you all had. I loved your dad/grandpa so very much. He was so good to me at State Farm. Taught me so much. I have fond memories of visiting he and Doris picking cherries from their cherry tree. I can still hear Fred's laughter. Love to you both during this difficult time.

Sheila Bernard April 6, 2022