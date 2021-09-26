Fred Venable Martin Jr.
Fred Venable Martin Jr., age 93, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021.
Born on October 12, 1927, in Monroe, he was the son of the late Fred V. Martin Sr. and Essie M. Martin.
Fred was a mechanic in Lynchburg for 65 years, retiring from Royal Oldsmobile and had served his county proudly in the United States Marines during the Korean War. In his spare time, he was an avid gardener.
His beloved wife, Hallie H. Martin of 69 years, and two brothers, Jack Martin and Hilton Martin, preceded him in death.
He is survived by two daughters, Denise Wingfield (George Erbacher) and Karen Martin (Dennis Crowley); a sister, Emma M. Irby; as well as three grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel and at other times at the Martin home. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Virginia Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite cause. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 26, 2021.