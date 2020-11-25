Gail Conner Mays
February 26, 1949 - November 24, 2020
Gail Conner Mays, 71, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Bedford Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Eugene Wayne Mays Sr. for 38 years.
Born February 26, 1949 in Lynchburg, Va., she was the daughter of the late Walter Samuel and Lucille Sheperla Conner. She was retired from Lynchburg City Schools and was a small business owner. She was of the Methodist faith. Gail loved to read, paint and watch her grandchildren play sports.
She is survived by one son, Eugene Wayne "Gene" Mays Jr and his wife, Meghan, of Goode, Va.; one daughter, Jennifer M. Mitchell and her husband, Kevin, of Forest, Va.; one brother, Walter N. Conner of Spout Spring, Va.; four grandchildren, Alexis Mays, Collin Mays, Landon Mitchell and Parker Mitchell.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Kathy Nichols officiating. There will an open viewing on Friday, November 27, 2020, for the public from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Diuguid Funeral Service-Wiggington Road Chapel.
Memorial gifts may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, 3 International Dr. Suite 200, Rye Brook, New York, NY 10573.
Diuguid Funeral Service, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 25, 2020.