Garry GunterJanuary 26, 1951 - September 27, 2021Garry Dale Gunter, 70, of Glascow, passed away on Monday, September, 27, 2021. Garry was the son of the late George and Shirley (Sprouse) Gunter. He is survived by his former spouse, Edith Gunter Puryear.A funeral service will be held at Driskill Funeral Chapel Friday, October, 1, 2021, at 12 p.m. with an hour prior to visitation.Driskill Funeral Chapel201 Grandview Drive P.O. Box 665