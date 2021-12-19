Members of the Class of 1973 are invited to stand in solidarity to honor the life of our classmate, Gary Dean Hudson. The Class of 1973of Appomattox County and Carver Price High Schools are tremendously saddened by the departure of our Classmate, Gary. I, like many of you befriended Gary in Mr. John Hudson’s’ Chemistry class. Our heartfelt compassion goes out for Gary’s’ parents and Sister Patricia.
Our Solidarity Tribute to Gary
Gary, our time spent with you we cherish always and forever.
Memories of you will leave your classmates, never never
The curtains of life closed: our Friend Gary stepped into a higher dimension
In His new eternal home, he is free of worry, stress and all earthly tensions
“Parents, thanks for the Love and Joy you shared and instilled in me
Time has now come for me to leave, you see
Let my Devoted Love wipe your tears away
We will meet in Celestial eternity one day
Dear God, watch over us while we are absent one from another
Farewell for now, Farewell for now my Beloved Parents, Sister, and Brothers
I must go now for Angel’s beckon
Time to bid you farewell, I reckon
Remember, no Grave can hold my body down
When that Trumpet sounds, I am coming up out of that ground”
Our paths diverge at this junction of life’s road
Your classmates stand here to wave earthly goodbyes, while you take up residence in your heavenly abode.
We release your Spirit and Soul to receive your jeweled crown
Waiting to join you when our mighty Trumpet sounds
Dedicated as a Living memorial and Monument to the Life of: beloved Son, Brother / Classmate Mr. Gary Dean Hudson
