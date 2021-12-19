Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary Dean Hudson
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Gary Dean Hudson

Gary Dean Hudson, 66, of Lynchburg, died at his residence on December 17, 2021.

Born in Farmville Va., on April 3, 1955, he was the beloved son of John Alexander Hudson Jr. and Mildred Gilliam Hudson of Pamplin. He was the loving brother to Patricia A. Hudson of Lynchburg and survived by numerous cousins.

Gary was a 1973 graduate of Appomattox County High School. In 1977, he graduated from Hampden-Sydney College and continued his education at MCV School of Pharmacy graduating in 1980. He practiced pharmacy in Lynchburg and various locations throughout Virginia as a floating pharmacist. He was greatly loved by his many customers. Gary was an avid fan of High School and College sports. He was a member of Buffalo Presbyterian Church of Prince Edward County.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Robinson Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Price officiating. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. in the College Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Hampden-Sydney, Va.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral service and other times at the residence of his parents.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Hampden-Sydney College, The Office of Advancement, P.O. Box 637 Hampden-Sydney, VA 23943.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be made by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
23 Entries
I was saddened to learn of the loss of Gary. I have fond memories of him when we were kids. I enjoyed watching the video of him and the rest of the family. It brought back so many memories of shared times. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Judy Sheppard
Family
December 31, 2021
Mr. and Mrs. Hudson, Carla Lewis recently send us the message of your son's passing. I can't imagine the pain, grief and loss you feel having lost your son Gary. I do remember Gary coming to Appomattox County High School to visit his Dad. John, you brought him to the office to meet me. What a good -looking guy and so polite. The broad smile on your face showed how proud you were of him. I believe Gary actually served as a substitute teacher at ACHS on occasion. Ellen and I send to you and your family our sympathy and love. We pray for God's peace to surround you and carry you through each day. Don and Ellen Armentrout
Donald Armentrout
December 26, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I ran into Gary at the KMart pharmacy on Franklin Rd in Roanoke a number of years ago. I'm sure he will be greatly missed.
Martha Williams Ferguson
Acquaintance
December 25, 2021
I am sorry to hear that Gary passed away. Although I hadn’t seen him for a long time, we were good friends throughout school.
Robert “Bobby” Mobley
Classmate
December 22, 2021
Patricia, Mr.and Mrs. Hudson,
I am so sorry for your loss. May God Bless you and give you comfort at this time. His Grace is sufficient.
Plicky Williams
Friend
December 21, 2021
Prayers go out to the entire family for your loss.
Willard Ashburn
Classmate
December 21, 2021
I fondly remember my first day at Hampden-Sydney and meeting my roommate Gary and his parents.
Tom Repenning
Classmate
December 20, 2021
We send our deepest sympathy to the family. May God grant you peace and comfort you.
R.A and Frankie Bolling
December 20, 2021
Our prayers are with the family.
Lona and Douglas Burnett
December 20, 2021
Pat and family, I'm so sorry to hear of the homegoing of Gary. He was always a quiet, gentle spirit. Praying for peace and comfort in the days ahead.
Mary Highton
December 20, 2021
God bless your family.
TONY MCFADDEN
School
December 20, 2021
Members of the Class of 1973 are invited to stand in solidarity to honor the life of our classmate, Gary Dean Hudson. The Class of 1973of Appomattox County and Carver Price High Schools are tremendously saddened by the departure of our Classmate, Gary. I, like many of you befriended Gary in Mr. John Hudson’s’ Chemistry class. Our heartfelt compassion goes out for Gary’s’ parents and Sister Patricia.


Our Solidarity Tribute to Gary
Gary, our time spent with you we cherish always and forever.
Memories of you will leave your classmates, never never
The curtains of life closed: our Friend Gary stepped into a higher dimension
In His new eternal home, he is free of worry, stress and all earthly tensions
“Parents, thanks for the Love and Joy you shared and instilled in me
Time has now come for me to leave, you see
Let my Devoted Love wipe your tears away
We will meet in Celestial eternity one day

Dear God, watch over us while we are absent one from another
Farewell for now, Farewell for now my Beloved Parents, Sister, and Brothers

I must go now for Angel’s beckon
Time to bid you farewell, I reckon
Remember, no Grave can hold my body down
When that Trumpet sounds, I am coming up out of that ground”

Our paths diverge at this junction of life’s road
Your classmates stand here to wave earthly goodbyes, while you take up residence in your heavenly abode.
We release your Spirit and Soul to receive your jeweled crown
Waiting to join you when our mighty Trumpet sounds

Dedicated as a Living memorial and Monument to the Life of: beloved Son, Brother / Classmate Mr. Gary Dean Hudson


© 2021By Rosetta Berkley, Brown: Zoey Publishing ®

[email protected]
(678) 995-8272
rosetta Brown
Classmate
December 20, 2021
Sorry to read the news on Gary. I was always running into him at ballgames. Gary even went to games of teams he had no association with. Though we rooted for different teams, he was a guy I always enjoyed talking sports and chatting with. Saw him at city stadium recently. He was a good guy. I will miss him.
Stuart Porter
Acquaintance
December 19, 2021
Mr. and Mrs. Hudson and Patricia, our prayers and thoughts are with each of you. We are so sorry about Gary. He was a fine gentleman. Sincerely David and Yvonne Carson
David Carson
Friend
December 19, 2021
To the Hudson Family. My deepest condolences are being sent your way. Gary and I worked together at CVS Pharmacy. Gary was a great mentor and an awesome friend. Heaven has truly been blessed.
Gloria DuBose
Coworker
December 19, 2021
Mr. and Mrs. Hudson and Patricia, I am so hurt to hear of Gary's passing. He was a good friend and classmate. He will truly be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Hold on to the wonderful memories. God bless each of you. With love and sympathy, Kitty Farris
Kitty Farris
Classmate
December 19, 2021
Mr. And Mrs. Hudson and Patricia, please know that I am thinking of you at this time and sending kindness and sweet thoughts of all of you. I would run into Gary, over the years, at Boonsboro Kroger and we would chat about "the family" and Appomattox. Love to you all.

Patsy S. Thomas
Friend
December 19, 2021
Mr. and Mrs. Hudson and Patricia, I am sorry for your loss. May God comfort and give you strength during this time and days ahead. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Evelyn (“Sissy”) Thompson
December 19, 2021
It saddened me today to learn of Gary's passing. We had lost touch over the years but the memories are still there from high school. He was always such a passionate, quiet, and serious person. I guess God needed another great individual in heaven and Gary was it. Our loss is heaven's gain.
Russ Tomlin
Classmate
December 19, 2021
Mr and Mrs. Hudson, we are so sorry for your loss. Please know we are holding you in our thoughts and prayers. We will not be at the funeral due to covid. I hope you understand. However, we will have you in our thoughts and prayers. Sandra and Fred
December 18, 2021
Sympathy to the Hudson family.
Margie L Coleman
Acquaintance
December 18, 2021
Dear Hudson Family, I am heartsick right now. Gary was important to me, as old loves don't ever totally leave us. He was indeed a special man. We had so much fun in our younger days, and much of it included times around the Hudson dinner table. You all are in my prayers. May wonderful memories soon replace this pain.
Susan Rosser Jones
Friend
December 18, 2021
May the Perpetual Light Shine Upon Him....
Bill Harvey
Classmate
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 23 of 23 results