Gary Fred Smith
Gary Fred Smith

April 17, 1949 - October 2, 2021

A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Forest Baptist Church by the Rev. Dr. Tyler Scarlett and the Rev. Donnie Scarlett. The family will receive friends after the service at the church.

A private family burial with military honors by American Legion Post 16 will be held at Virginia Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Forest Baptist Church Missions Fund.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 6, 2021.
