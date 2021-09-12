Menu
Gayle Frances Krchmar Carderelli
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Gayle Frances Krchmar Carderelli

Gayle Frances Krchmar Carderelli, 73, of Lynchburg went to be with her Lord on Thursday, September 9, 2021. She was the wife of Joseph Timothy Carderelli.

Gayle was born on August 28, 1948. in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph Francis Krchmar and Elizabeth Palmer Krchmar. Gayle was retired as a customer service representative with J. Crew and attended Thomas Road Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Autumn Glover (Steve) of Lynchburg, Tony Carderelli (Amy) of Amherst County, and Amber Carderelli of Lynchburg, four grandchildren, Elizabeth Campbell (Zachary), Stephanie Glover, Kathleen Glover, and Hannah Carderelli, nine great-grandchildren, three brothers, Tommy Joe, Steven and John Krchmar, and one sister Julie Tomko.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Carderelli, one grandson T.K. Carderelli, and one brother, Mark Krchmar.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg.

A Celebration of Gayle's Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Thomas Road Baptist Church in the Pate Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating.

Interment will be held privately at a later date.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Sep
15
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Thomas Road Baptist Church
Pate Chapel, VA
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joe and family, We're truly sorry to hear about Gayle's passing, please be comforted in knowing that she is with her Lord and is no longer suffering.
Jim and Pam Knichel
Friend
September 17, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Gayle. Be assured of our prayers for you, Joe, and your family.
Wayne & Doris McCraw
Other
September 12, 2021
