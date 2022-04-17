Gayle L. Guthrie
Gayle L Guthrie of Lynchburg, Va., joined her Lord early morning on Good Friday, April 15, 2022.
Born into a large, loving family in Brookneal, Va., Gayle was never short of being surrounded by those she loved and who loved her in return. She takes this with her to her new residence where she joins her parents, several siblings and dear friends.
She was a remarkable woman who valued education and knowledge and never stopped in her quest for continued self growth. It was with this mindset, that she was pivotible in helping her first husband establish several successful businesses, including The Sports Racket, before breaking off to run her own successful business ventures, including property management.
Gayle loved being active, from basketball in high school to tennis, golf, ballroom dancing, hikes on the AT and long walks, she was always on the go. Her other hobbies included gardening, bridge, and cooking. She shared many adventures with her husband, Bob, extended family and close friends to places like St. Thomas, Mexico, New York, Vancouver, Alaska, Switzerland, Sanibel Island, and even local adventures to Smith Mountain Lake and several east coast beaches.
Gayle lived her life to the fullest and leaves her surviving family to follow her example.
In addition to her husband, Bob Barlow, Gayle is survived by her daughters, Jeannie Engledove and her husband, Steve, and Laurie McQuarry and her husband, Frank; grandchildren, Casey Lee and her husband, Daniel, David McQuarry, Lindsey, Dustin Engledove and his life partner, Julie MacPherson, Alison Rabb, and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Max and Mia McQuarry, Kylie Rabb, Sage Engledove, Gabriel, Leona, Skylar, and Preston MacPherson; her brother, James Colgate Lipscomb; and her sisters, Peggy Montgomery, Glenda Guthrie, and Deborah Lacks.
She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Robert Keith Lipscomb, June Lipscomb Smith, and Randolph "Randy" Lipscomb.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Peakland United Methodist Church. A celebration of Gayle's life will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. John Vest officiating. Interment will be held following the service at 2 p.m. at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 870 Mt. Carmel Road, Brookneal, VA 24528.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Roads to Recovery and JDRF.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
