Jean and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Gene was really a good man with a big heart. I remember him taking me to school when I was little because daddy´s truck wouldn´t start and working with him many years at Chapstick. He brought me home one New Year´s Day in a big snow storm after we all worked overnight doing inventory so we could be off that day. I´m Chester and Lois Anderson´s daughter if you don´t recognize my last name. They both have passed but thought a lot of Gene. I live in Myrtle Beach now. Prayers and love for you all at this time and may God comfort you. He will be missed by many.

Vickie Ennis December 24, 2020