Gene Norman Angel
July 7, 1935 - December 16, 2020
Gene Norman Angel, 85, passed away on December 16, 2020, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Angel and father, Willie Angel.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jean Elliott Angel; his daughter, Rhonda Angel and her husband, Chuck Robertson; and his son, Dan Angel and Kathy Mezzetti. He was also survived by his grandchildren, Mason and Lindsey Robertson, and Matthew and Kyle Angel; and his dedicated sister, Roxie Angel Hardison and her husband, Jim. Gene is survived by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Barbara and Paul Lewis and Charlie and Linda Kaye Elliott. Surviving nieces include Mandy, Tracie, Lisa, Marcia, Brooke, and Sherry. Surviving nephews include Randy, Fairley, Elliott, and Jeremy. Gene is survived by special family member, Susan Angel, and lifelong friend and caretaker, Martha Gilbert.
Prior to retiring, Gene realized his dream career as the owner/operator of Altavista Sporting Goods in Altavista, Va., for over 15 years. Prior to that he was a Vice President at Frances Denny Company, formerly Chapstick of AH Robins, in Lynchburg, Va. While employed at General Electric in the late 1950's until 1966, Gene became a pioneer in computer programming in the region. He was selected for his programming skills to work on the national Titan II Missile Project in 1962.
Gene enjoyed coaching Dixie Youth baseball and youth recreational basketball for a number of years. Coach "A" nurtured a love of sports in his players, and ensured each child had the equipment, coaching, and means to participate. He co-coached a Dixie Youth teen baseball team in the 1980 Little League World Series.
The family would like to thank Centra Health Hospice for their excellent care, as well as many special friends and caretakers for their kindness and services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gene's church, Rustburg Presbyterian, P.O. Box 178, Rustburg, VA 24588, or Gladys Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 85, Gladys, VA 24554.
Friends and family are welcome to attend a graveside memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Cumbie Memorial Cemetery, 286 Rocky Road, Rustburg, VA 2588 (next to Rustburg Baptist Church). The Reverend Terri Cornwell of Rustburg Presbyterian will officiate.
When in attendance, please help protect the health of our family and friends by observing Covid-19 precautions of at least 6 feet social distancing and wearing face masks, or staying in your vehicles.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys is in charge of arrangements.
