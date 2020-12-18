Menu
Gene Norman Angel
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Gladys
124 Flynn Street
Gladys, VA
Gene Norman Angel

July 7, 1935 - December 16, 2020

Gene Norman Angel, 85, passed away on December 16, 2020, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Angel and father, Willie Angel.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jean Elliott Angel; his daughter, Rhonda Angel and her husband, Chuck Robertson; and his son, Dan Angel and Kathy Mezzetti. He was also survived by his grandchildren, Mason and Lindsey Robertson, and Matthew and Kyle Angel; and his dedicated sister, Roxie Angel Hardison and her husband, Jim. Gene is survived by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Barbara and Paul Lewis and Charlie and Linda Kaye Elliott. Surviving nieces include Mandy, Tracie, Lisa, Marcia, Brooke, and Sherry. Surviving nephews include Randy, Fairley, Elliott, and Jeremy. Gene is survived by special family member, Susan Angel, and lifelong friend and caretaker, Martha Gilbert.

Prior to retiring, Gene realized his dream career as the owner/operator of Altavista Sporting Goods in Altavista, Va., for over 15 years. Prior to that he was a Vice President at Frances Denny Company, formerly Chapstick of AH Robins, in Lynchburg, Va. While employed at General Electric in the late 1950's until 1966, Gene became a pioneer in computer programming in the region. He was selected for his programming skills to work on the national Titan II Missile Project in 1962.

Gene enjoyed coaching Dixie Youth baseball and youth recreational basketball for a number of years. Coach "A" nurtured a love of sports in his players, and ensured each child had the equipment, coaching, and means to participate. He co-coached a Dixie Youth teen baseball team in the 1980 Little League World Series.

The family would like to thank Centra Health Hospice for their excellent care, as well as many special friends and caretakers for their kindness and services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gene's church, Rustburg Presbyterian, P.O. Box 178, Rustburg, VA 24588, or Gladys Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 85, Gladys, VA 24554.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a graveside memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Cumbie Memorial Cemetery, 286 Rocky Road, Rustburg, VA 2588 (next to Rustburg Baptist Church). The Reverend Terri Cornwell of Rustburg Presbyterian will officiate.

When in attendance, please help protect the health of our family and friends by observing Covid-19 precautions of at least 6 feet social distancing and wearing face masks, or staying in your vehicles.

Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys is in charge of arrangements.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service

124 Flynn Street, Gladys

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Cumbie Memorial Cemetery
286 Rocky Road, Rustburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Gladys
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jean and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Gene was really a good man with a big heart. I remember him taking me to school when I was little because daddy´s truck wouldn´t start and working with him many years at Chapstick. He brought me home one New Year´s Day in a big snow storm after we all worked overnight doing inventory so we could be off that day. I´m Chester and Lois Anderson´s daughter if you don´t recognize my last name. They both have passed but thought a lot of Gene. I live in Myrtle Beach now. Prayers and love for you all at this time and may God comfort you. He will be missed by many.
Vickie Ennis
December 24, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Gene's passing. I worked with Gene at Chap Stick over 40 years ago
Sandra I Mann
December 21, 2020
So sorry to hear of Gene's passing. You are all in my prayers.
Helen Eubank
December 19, 2020
Jean and family, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Though I never met Gene, I worked with Jean at FCL and just wanted to express my condolences. May God provide comfort to all.
Barbara DeWitt
December 19, 2020
To Danny and Family, Sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Angel, he was a good man and friend. We sure had some good times on and off the ballfield. My mom will be coming for the graveside today and I hope she gets to see all of you. Wish I could be there but i'm in Little River SC. but I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
B.J. Bartley
December 19, 2020
I am so sorry the grief you have. I always enjoyed seeing him. He helped raise two great children plus many on the ball field.
Janice Lacks
December 18, 2020
Jean, Rhonda and Danny, please accept my deepest sympathy on the loss of your husband and father. I have great memories of Gene and how great he was to work with. He was a good mentor and a great friend that would spend the extra time to make sure the job was done correctly. Very fond memories of our days at Chap Stick and Frances Denny. May God´s grace and love comfort you.
Jim Munsey
December 18, 2020
Always such a nice man anytime I talked him! As a kid doing ceramics at his house which was so fun to speaking with him about his satellite system we installed!! Whether it was Mr Gene or Mrs Gene they were both always Angels!! You all are in my prayers God Bless
Michelle Williams
December 18, 2020
I remember Mr Angel from my Dixie Youth Baseball days. He was an awesome man! Angel is a name that describes him well!
Okie Rigney
December 18, 2020
So saddened to hear about Gene´s passing. I have great memories of working for him at Altavista Sporting Goods. He was a great person and I will never forget how he cared so much about others. He was `one of a kind´! My condolences to Jean and the family.
Lillie Kelly
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results