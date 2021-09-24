Menu
Geneva Tucker Blankinship
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Geneva Tucker Blankinship

Geneva Tucker Blankinship, 88, of Lynchburg passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Heritage Green Assisted Living. She was the wife of the late William Blankinship.

Born in Campbell County on February 21, 1933 she was a daughter of the late Rollie Tucker and Nannie Tucker. She was a retired Secretary with McBride Signs for 22 years and a member of Evington United Methodist Church. Geneva was deeply respectful to all things outdoors and loved to be in garden. She was also a member of several garden clubs. She loved antiques and her family. She handled everything with gentleness, care and attention to detail.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Elton Tucker.

She is survived by a loving sister-in-law, Roberta Tucker; a brother, R.J. Tucker and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Cumbie Cemetery in Rustburg.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Cumbie Cemetery
Rustburg, VA
I have and will miss sweet Geneva. I looked forward to seeing her each week. It was so hard watching her decline and I know she is at peace and with Billy now. My condolences to her family. RIP Geneva
Annette Blanks
Friend
September 24, 2021
