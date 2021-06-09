Geneva Pauline "Polly" Trujillo
Geneva Pauline "Polly" Trujillo, known affectionately by everyone as "Granny Polly", 88, of Pumping Station Road, Appomattox, died on Monday, June 7, 2021. She was the wife of the late Gilbert Trujillo.
Born in Wilkes County, N.C., on July 5, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Eva Pinnix and Preston Welborn. She was a member of Spout Spring Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Kvasnicka; two granddaughters, Sharla Kvasnicka (Dennis) and Kelly Jamerson (Jarrod); three great-grandchildren, Clinton Gage Moore (Katie), Gavin Elliott Womack, and Collin Paul Crowder; and one great-great-granddaughter, Emma Leighton Moore. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Paul Kvasnicka Jr.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, at Spout Spring Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Robert E. Lee officiating.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 9, 2021.