Geneva Pauline "Polly" Trujillo
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Geneva Pauline "Polly" Trujillo

Geneva Pauline "Polly" Trujillo, known affectionately by everyone as "Granny Polly", 88, of Pumping Station Road, Appomattox, died on Monday, June 7, 2021. She was the wife of the late Gilbert Trujillo.

Born in Wilkes County, N.C., on July 5, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Eva Pinnix and Preston Welborn. She was a member of Spout Spring Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Kvasnicka; two granddaughters, Sharla Kvasnicka (Dennis) and Kelly Jamerson (Jarrod); three great-grandchildren, Clinton Gage Moore (Katie), Gavin Elliott Womack, and Collin Paul Crowder; and one great-great-granddaughter, Emma Leighton Moore. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Paul Kvasnicka Jr.

A private graveside service will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, at Spout Spring Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Robert E. Lee officiating.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Graveside service
Spout Spring Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Didn’t know Polly, however I know she had two terrific granddaughters in the Middle School. Sharla and Kelly were both smart, friendly, and lovable young ladies. Comfort and peace to a precious family. God’s blessings to everyone.
Gordon and Jo Anne Martin
Teacher
June 21, 2021
I was your Mother´s Mended Hearts visitor. I just saw her obituary. So sorry she didn´t make it but we know where she is. I know what a void it will leave in your life and your daughters. I´m so glad I had the chance to meet and comfort you. Call me 942-6871
Judy Toler
Friend
June 14, 2021
We were saddened to hear of the passing of Polly. I will always remember her calling and expressing her concern when our huge light up yard pumpkin was stolen, as she liked her outdoor decorations as well! I know she will be missed by many! Our thoughts and prayers go out to you all.
The Comeaus Greg, Cheryl, Graham, Gaither & Gray
June 12, 2021
Sharla, so sorry to hear of the loss of your grandmother. You & your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
'Aggie' Sharon Winfree
June 9, 2021
Trujillo Family:
Polly was one of a kind and she told you exactly what was on her mind. She will surely be missed by all that knew her. May the many memories that you have of her help you get through this difficult time. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Henry & Linda Goode
June 8, 2021
Barbara Mullins
Friend
June 8, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of the loss of your Mom. She was such a nice person who loved her family. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie (Megginson) Franklin
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Friend
June 8, 2021
I’m so sorry for lost, Pauline was a very sweet person, I’m praying for all of you
Dawn Nicholson Sale
Family
June 8, 2021
My deepest condolences to your family. Praying for your comfort and strength in the difficult days ahead.
Steve, Dale & Ryan
Dale Weakley
Friend
June 8, 2021
Sharon, I am praying for God’s healing and prayers for you and family for the loss of you mom. I have been thinking about you and all the wonderful times we had in high school . And how on Saturdays I wound be overt to you house and Polly &Gil would make his famous spaghetti cooking the sauce all day.My prayers are with you
Delores Flood
Friend
June 8, 2021
