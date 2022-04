George "Pete" Braxton Almond Jr.George "Pete" Braxton Almond Jr., age 88, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Virginia Memorial Park.To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com . Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.