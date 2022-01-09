George Raine Banton
George Raine Banton, 74, of Amherst, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy Payne Banton.
Born in Gladstone, Va., May 21, 1947, he was the son of the late John Dorman Banton and Elizabeth Watts Banton.
He was a Vietnam veteran, pilot, intelligence officer, and in the Special Operations community during his United States Air Force career. Following his retirement, he was an avid volunteer in his community, touching the lives of many in organizations to include Habitat for Humanity
and Impact Virginia.
George loved mountain biking the local trails and the wonderful group of friends he had there. He enjoyed projects and concepts that challenged the mind. He was known for his quick wit and good sense of humor with family and friends.
In addition to his wife Nancy, he is survived by his son, Chris Banton and wife, Rachael; his daughter, Allison Camm and her husband, Brian; brother, Julian Banton and his wife, Carol Garrison; four grandchildren, Raleigh Camm, Brooks Camm, Hayden Banton, and Audrey Banton; and a group of great friends known as "The Village".
The family will receive friends and celebrate his life on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Whitten Monelison Chapel.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Amherst County Habitat for Humanity
, 106 Ambriar Ct. Amherst, VA 24521 or the Blue Ledge Meals on Wheels, PO Box 1332 Amherst,VA 24521 or to the Free Clinic of Lynchburg, 1016 Main St., Lynchburg, VA 24504.
To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com
.
Published by The News & Advance from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2022.