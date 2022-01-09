Menu
George Raine Banton
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
George Raine Banton

George Raine Banton, 74, of Amherst, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy Payne Banton.

Born in Gladstone, Va., May 21, 1947, he was the son of the late John Dorman Banton and Elizabeth Watts Banton.

He was a Vietnam veteran, pilot, intelligence officer, and in the Special Operations community during his United States Air Force career. Following his retirement, he was an avid volunteer in his community, touching the lives of many in organizations to include Habitat for Humanity and Impact Virginia.

George loved mountain biking the local trails and the wonderful group of friends he had there. He enjoyed projects and concepts that challenged the mind. He was known for his quick wit and good sense of humor with family and friends.

In addition to his wife Nancy, he is survived by his son, Chris Banton and wife, Rachael; his daughter, Allison Camm and her husband, Brian; brother, Julian Banton and his wife, Carol Garrison; four grandchildren, Raleigh Camm, Brooks Camm, Hayden Banton, and Audrey Banton; and a group of great friends known as "The Village".

The family will receive friends and celebrate his life on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Whitten Monelison Chapel.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Amherst County Habitat for Humanity, 106 Ambriar Ct. Amherst, VA 24521 or the Blue Ledge Meals on Wheels, PO Box 1332 Amherst,VA 24521 or to the Free Clinic of Lynchburg, 1016 Main St., Lynchburg, VA 24504.

To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Published by The News & Advance from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Monelison Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Brother George, Please keep a good eye on us from your new heavenly FOB. Thank you, Bravo Zulu and Charlie Mike. DOL-NSDQ-RLTW Brother Bill
Bill Davis
Work
January 13, 2022
Dear Nancy and Members of the Banton Family, Our deepest condolences, love, thoughts and prayers are with you. May our Heavenly Father guide you through this time of sorrow with the light of his love. We pray that He will comfort you, provide you with courage and hope and breathe peace into your saddened hearts. We take solace in our faith knowing that for George, life did not end but only changed. How very blessed I was to serve with him and get to know this great man back in the 80´s. This great Special Operations Warrior and American Patriot´s bravery, courage, example, faith, kindness, love, and spirit are enduring - He is with us always. God bless and keep you all.
Bill and Susan Davis
Work
January 13, 2022
Dear Nancy and Members of the Banton Family Our deepest condolences, love, thoughts and prayers are with you. May our Heavenly Father guide you through this time of sorrow with the light of his love. We pray that He will comfort you, provide you with courage and hope and breathe peace into your saddened hearts. We take solace in our faith knowing that for George, life did not end but only changed. How very blessed I was to serve with him and get to know this great man back in the 80´s. This great Special Operations Warrior and American Patriot´s bravery, courage, example, kindness, love, and spirit are enduring - He is with us always. God bless and keep you. With love and Prayers,
COL and Mrs. Bill Davis, USA, Retired
Work
January 13, 2022
Sorry to hear of your loss, our prayers and sympathy are with you and your family. God bless each of you.
Rev. Brown, Mary Davis & MOBC
Other
January 12, 2022
I'll surely miss my good friend and the conversation we have had. Rest in peace and I know your kidding Justin already.. Bob
Robert Baumgardner
Friend
January 12, 2022
Nancy so sorry to hear of George´s death you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Gail Kenny. Friend
Gail Kenny
Friend
January 11, 2022
We are so very sorry for your loss. George Raine was truly the sweetest and kindest man. He will truly be missed! All our love.
Mary Kathryn Allen
Friend
January 9, 2022
Allison you and your family are in my prayers. Our families have very close ties from our grandfathers to our daddys. Your father meant a lot to me as well to all of Gladstone. Your sweet daddy will be missed.
Keith Wharam
January 9, 2022
Allison, My thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Linda Anderson
Other
January 9, 2022
Dear Sweet Bantons, Holding you all in my heart, Deborah
Deborah Adair
Family
January 9, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. I still remember George teaching bible school at Mineral Springs, Love to you all and I pray God will ease your pain.
Susie Queensberry
January 9, 2022
My heart is heavy with the news of George's passing. I will be eternally grateful for all the Bible knowledge and Wisdom he imparted to me in all those years in Sunday School. I will continue to pray for comfort and peace for the family.
Larry Pollard
Friend
January 9, 2022
