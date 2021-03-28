George "Tom" Thomas Daugherty
George Thomas "Tom" Daugherty, 89, of Lynchburg, Va., passed peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Born in Fairmont, W.Va., on January 3, 1932, he was the son of the late William Harold Daugherty and Georgia Henderson Daugherty Edwards.
How do you encompass a life well lived, a man well-loved, and the most gentle soul anyone ever met? Tom, or Tommy to his family growing up, married the love of his life, the late Virginia Lee Daugherty, on July 6, 1956. They journeyed through life together for 55 years before her passing on August 24, 2011.
A veteran of the Korean War, serving as a Sergeant in the United States Army, he returned home to lead a full life. Having a love of the coal mines he designed mining equipment retiring from EIMCO's research and development team in 1995.
He enjoyed acting in community theatre, his annual cousin's gathering, being a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, and spending quality time with his family. After retirement he and his wife took a tour of the United States traveling to the Pacific Coast and back. His travels took him to Japan, Hawaii, and his ancestral home in Ireland. His favorite place was in his recliner with a good book, watching historical documentaries, or a good detective show.
He is survived by his sister, Sue Ellen Reneman and her spouse, John, of Louisburg, N.C., their children, Barry Holbert of Raleigh, N.C., and Chad Mercer of Louisburg, N.C.; his three children, Malissa Daugherty Hohmann, wife of George Reed Hohmann, of Charleston, W.Va., Harold Thomas Daugherty, husband of Mary O'Leary Daugherty of Greystones, Ireland, and Valerie Daugherty of Lynchburg, Va.; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, Thomas Fletcher, his spouse, Melanie, of Jane Lew, W.Va., and great-grandchildren, Kylie Fletcher, Dominic Fletcher, Sarah "Harley" Fletcher, and Abigail "Abi" Fletcher; Mauria Fletcher West, her spouse, Brian, of Fairmont, W.Va., great-grandchildren, Elijah "Eli" West and Jensen West; Brennen Daugherty, his spouse, Katherine "Kat", of Red Lion, Pa., great-grandchildren, Declan and Flynn Daugherty identical twins, Julia Daugherty of Balaton Minn., Davin Daugherty of Greystones Ireland, Jared Coffman, his partner, Miss McKinley Tucker, of Bedford, Va., and great-grandchild, Wyatt Coffman; Ashley Coffman of Madison Heights, Va., and Ryan Coffman of Clarksville, Ind.
His family wants to thank the wonderful staff of The Carrington in Lynchburg, Va., for creating a peaceful, caring, and loving environment during his last stage of life. Their compassion knows no bounds and we are forever grateful to them.
While his family mourns the loss of his passing this earthly plane, they rejoice in their memories and know he is eternally with his heavenly Father watching over them in the arms of his loving wife, Virginia.
Donations in his memory can be made to michaeljfox.org
to support a cure for Parkinson's disease.
