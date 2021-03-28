Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George Thomas "Tom" Daugherty
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
George "Tom" Thomas Daugherty

George Thomas "Tom" Daugherty, 89, of Lynchburg, Va., passed peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Born in Fairmont, W.Va., on January 3, 1932, he was the son of the late William Harold Daugherty and Georgia Henderson Daugherty Edwards.

How do you encompass a life well lived, a man well-loved, and the most gentle soul anyone ever met? Tom, or Tommy to his family growing up, married the love of his life, the late Virginia Lee Daugherty, on July 6, 1956. They journeyed through life together for 55 years before her passing on August 24, 2011.

A veteran of the Korean War, serving as a Sergeant in the United States Army, he returned home to lead a full life. Having a love of the coal mines he designed mining equipment retiring from EIMCO's research and development team in 1995.

He enjoyed acting in community theatre, his annual cousin's gathering, being a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, and spending quality time with his family. After retirement he and his wife took a tour of the United States traveling to the Pacific Coast and back. His travels took him to Japan, Hawaii, and his ancestral home in Ireland. His favorite place was in his recliner with a good book, watching historical documentaries, or a good detective show.

He is survived by his sister, Sue Ellen Reneman and her spouse, John, of Louisburg, N.C., their children, Barry Holbert of Raleigh, N.C., and Chad Mercer of Louisburg, N.C.; his three children, Malissa Daugherty Hohmann, wife of George Reed Hohmann, of Charleston, W.Va., Harold Thomas Daugherty, husband of Mary O'Leary Daugherty of Greystones, Ireland, and Valerie Daugherty of Lynchburg, Va.; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, Thomas Fletcher, his spouse, Melanie, of Jane Lew, W.Va., and great-grandchildren, Kylie Fletcher, Dominic Fletcher, Sarah "Harley" Fletcher, and Abigail "Abi" Fletcher; Mauria Fletcher West, her spouse, Brian, of Fairmont, W.Va., great-grandchildren, Elijah "Eli" West and Jensen West; Brennen Daugherty, his spouse, Katherine "Kat", of Red Lion, Pa., great-grandchildren, Declan and Flynn Daugherty identical twins, Julia Daugherty of Balaton Minn., Davin Daugherty of Greystones Ireland, Jared Coffman, his partner, Miss McKinley Tucker, of Bedford, Va., and great-grandchild, Wyatt Coffman; Ashley Coffman of Madison Heights, Va., and Ryan Coffman of Clarksville, Ind.

His family wants to thank the wonderful staff of The Carrington in Lynchburg, Va., for creating a peaceful, caring, and loving environment during his last stage of life. Their compassion knows no bounds and we are forever grateful to them.

While his family mourns the loss of his passing this earthly plane, they rejoice in their memories and know he is eternally with his heavenly Father watching over them in the arms of his loving wife, Virginia.

Donations in his memory can be made to michaeljfox.org to support a cure for Parkinson's disease.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory


Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss Valerie and family. He sounds like a great man with a wonderful life.
Deneen Safritt
March 29, 2021
My deepest sympathies, wishing all of the family peace.
Cheryl Carter
March 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results