George T. "Tom" Giles Jr.



February 23, 1929 - March 5, 2022



Some called him George. Others knew him as Tom. His closest confidantes nicknamed him Andy, because he had the common sense wisdom and wit of Mayberry's Sheriff.



But to me, he was Daddy... strong and courageous… gentle and kind…. understanding and caring…someone who would be patient enough to teach me to walk, run, ride a bike, and throw a spiral.…a man who I knew would always be there to pick me up, even when I knew I had let him down.…a place where I knew I could always find a listening ear, along with advice that wouldn't be sugar coated.…and a wonderful earthly example of my Heavenly Father… loving, forgiving, encouraging, leading…. and pointing me to Jesus.



Tom Giles gave fantastic advice… on management, "Always find something that they do well before you point out what they need to correct…"… on finances, "always make sure you leave enough room to make sure you can see over the hill"… on love, "don't look for one you can live with. Marry the one you can't live without"… and on life, "do what's right, especially when no one is watching"….



He was the son of Janie and George, brother of Betty andAlice, Korean War Air Force Veteran, husband to Marie and Superman to Mark. He would often say, "God has blessed our family so much". He was so very proud of his nieces, nephews, daughter-in-love, Nancy, grandsons, Chad and Devon, granddaughter-in-loves, Adena and Hollie, and eight great-grands, Sage, Landon, Orion, Audrie, Sky, Jubilee, Rook and Jade.



There was only one perfect Man who has ever walked this earth, but Tom sure set the bar high for anyone who tried to follow his example. I'm eternally thankful that God gave me such a strong role model…. And that we were not only father and son, but also the best of friends.



As his body grew weaker, I told him that if he got tired, to just close his eyes, and go to sleep… that I would do my best to take care of mom. He looked at me and said, "I know…. I just always had hoped we'd all hold hands and go up together". His belief in heaven was as strong as his commitment to his Maker.



My dad took his last breath on this earth at 9:52 this past Saturday night, and even though it hurts to see him go, I know it's only a temporary separation. It's not goodbye, it's just, "See you later".



I will see you later, Dad. And I love you.



James & Sykes Funeral Home



4278 Lafayette St., Marianna FL 32446



Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 20, 2022.