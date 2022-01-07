George H. McCray
George H. McCray, transitioned on January 5, 2022, after a long and brave battle with cancer.
A celebration of George's life will be held 1 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Prayer Faith Temple, 3100 Hill Street, Lynchburg, Va. Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 7, 2022.