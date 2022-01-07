Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George H. McCray
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
George H. McCray

George H. McCray, transitioned on January 5, 2022, after a long and brave battle with cancer.

A celebration of George's life will be held 1 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Prayer Faith Temple, 3100 Hill Street, Lynchburg, Va. Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, VA
Jan
10
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Prayer Faith Temple
3100 Hill Street, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Condolences to the family and friends RIH George
Deborah ( Debbie ) Martin
Friend
January 8, 2022
Shannon and Kenton Griffin
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results