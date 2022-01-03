George Damon Shropshire lll
George Damon Shropshire lll, 70, of Lynchburg passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Nancy Shropshire.
Born in Richmond on October 27, 1951 he was a son of the late George Shropshire ll. and Hope Warden. George was a retired truck driver who led an adventuress life having never met a stranger and was a friend to all. After he retired from trucking he became a car salesman where he continued to make lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law and his best friend, Bobby Johnson.
He is survived by his two children, Matthew Shropshire and his wife, Rebecca of North Chesterfield and Melanie Shropshire and her husband, Doug Fitzgerald of Forest; four siblings, Scott Shropshire and his wife, Michelle of Fredericksburg, Mark Shropshire and his wife, Stephanie of Richmond, Nancy Hubbard of Roaring Gap, N.C., and Lynn McBride of Mount Airy, N.C.; and two grandchildren, Alisha Shropshire and Isabella Shropshire.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 3, 2022.