To the family of George, know this for sure you will see George again. He knew his path in this life and his eternal life. I know this for a fact he was not ashamed who his savior Is forever, Amen. I know nothing I can say will ease the pain of his loss, my prayer for you all is that God will give you all the strength needed to understand the loss of George. I was fortunate enough to cross George's path through providing service for his Htg and Clg System. I didnt get to see George on a regular basis but it was always a pleasure to see him and visit with him.

First thing that comes to mind is he was a true Man of God!

How do I know this?

He would always ask me each time I seen him do you know Jesus as your personal savior, my response was yes I do.

He was concerned that others not only knew of Jesus but had a relationship with the one and only path to eternal life.

There is no greater loss than to see another love leave this world, but it brings joy to my soul that I know he is praising The King of Kings.

George will forever hold a special place in my heart and mind.

May God bring peace and understanding to the Family and freinds of George.

Ronnie Andrews

Ronnie Andrews Friend September 21, 2021