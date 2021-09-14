George Edell Wade
May 4, 1931 - September 5, 2021
RUSTBURG
George Edell Wade, age 90 of Rustburg, died on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Born on May 4, 1931 in Lynchburg, he was a son of the late Sidney Brown Wade and Lillian May Childress Wade. He was predeceased by his wife, Lera Emerson Wade; three brothers, two half-brothers, and two sisters. Mr. Wade was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and he retired from Babcock and Wilcox. He was a member of Tree of Life Ministries; and he enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing, and singing.
He is survived by one daughter, Joyce Ann Wade of Madison Heights; two godsons, Scott Reynolds and wife, Heather of Altavista, and Mike Reynolds and wife, Pam of Aldie; and six grandchildren, Ashton, Tyler, Braeden, Raegan, Claire, and Emma.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Colbert-Moran Chapel by Pastor Mike Dodson. Burial with Military Honors by American Legion Altavista Post 36 and Gretna Post 232 will follow in Gretna Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Tree of Life Ministries, 2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 14, 2021.