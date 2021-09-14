Menu
George Edell Wade
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA
George Edell Wade

May 4, 1931 - September 5, 2021

RUSTBURG

George Edell Wade, age 90 of Rustburg, died on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born on May 4, 1931 in Lynchburg, he was a son of the late Sidney Brown Wade and Lillian May Childress Wade. He was predeceased by his wife, Lera Emerson Wade; three brothers, two half-brothers, and two sisters. Mr. Wade was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and he retired from Babcock and Wilcox. He was a member of Tree of Life Ministries; and he enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing, and singing.

He is survived by one daughter, Joyce Ann Wade of Madison Heights; two godsons, Scott Reynolds and wife, Heather of Altavista, and Mike Reynolds and wife, Pam of Aldie; and six grandchildren, Ashton, Tyler, Braeden, Raegan, Claire, and Emma.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Colbert-Moran Chapel by Pastor Mike Dodson. Burial with Military Honors by American Legion Altavista Post 36 and Gretna Post 232 will follow in Gretna Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Tree of Life Ministries, 2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St, Gretna, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family of George, know this for sure you will see George again. He knew his path in this life and his eternal life. I know this for a fact he was not ashamed who his savior Is forever, Amen. I know nothing I can say will ease the pain of his loss, my prayer for you all is that God will give you all the strength needed to understand the loss of George. I was fortunate enough to cross George's path through providing service for his Htg and Clg System. I didnt get to see George on a regular basis but it was always a pleasure to see him and visit with him.
First thing that comes to mind is he was a true Man of God!
How do I know this?
He would always ask me each time I seen him do you know Jesus as your personal savior, my response was yes I do.
He was concerned that others not only knew of Jesus but had a relationship with the one and only path to eternal life.
There is no greater loss than to see another love leave this world, but it brings joy to my soul that I know he is praising The King of Kings.
George will forever hold a special place in my heart and mind.
May God bring peace and understanding to the Family and freinds of George.
Ronnie Andrews
Ronnie Andrews
Friend
September 21, 2021
Joyce; Scott & Heather and Family; Mike & Pam and Family --- Prayers and thoughts for your families and that you find comfort in the grace of God as you grieve for the loss of George! May God bless you and your families in this time of sorrow.
Rich & Kyong Holland
September 14, 2021
Joyce, Scott and family: my heart goes out to each of you in this sad time. May you find peace and solace in your deep faith. Thinking of you.
Pat Childers
Acquaintance
September 14, 2021
Scott, Heather and Family,
Please know y’all are in my sincere thoughts and prayers. May God continue to bring all of you comfort.
Sheila Wilson
Friend
September 9, 2021
My condolences to the family. I am Llewelyn Wade granddaughter. I can only say I only remember meeting him one time and it was when my grandma was dying. He came to visit and I told him I didn’t know him but he looked a lot like my granddaddy but smaller built . That’s when he told me who he was . So glad I met him seemed very nice.
Barbara ZenzenZenzen
Family
September 8, 2021
Joyce,
I am so sorry for the loss of your Dad. He always had a smile and such a nice man. I know that no matter where you are, he will always be watching over you. You and your family are in my prayers and praying God will watch over each of you and heal you from such a tragic loss.
janet wilson
Friend
September 7, 2021
