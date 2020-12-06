Gerald McKeever Jr.
Gerald Francis McKeever Jr., of Richmond, Virginia, died on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Henrico Doctors Hospital after a short illness.
Jerry was born in Roanoke, Virginia, to the late Alice (Allee) Beech Nichols and Gerald Francis McKeever Sr. on May 20, 1941, and was raised in Bedford, Virginia.
After graduation from Bedford High School in 1959, Jerry earned a business degree from Virginia Tech in 1965. Upon his graduation, he joined the investment firm of Scott and Stringfellow of Richmond. Jerry served as Senior Vice President and Director for over three decades. In 2002, he moved to Davenport & Company. After serving 17 years as Vice President of investment counseling, he retired in 2019.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Jean Stewart White McKeever; many cousins, nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, and his beloved black lab, Stewart.
We will remember Jerry for his love of his Bedford roots, and his passion for helping his many clients with their investments. He was also an enthusiastic fan of the Hokies and an avid runner along the banks of the James River.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Bedford, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church in Bedford, Virginia, Virginia Tech, or any charity of your choice
. For those wishing to leave condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are being handled by Tharp Funeral Home in Bedford, Virginia.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory - Bedford
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 6, 2020.