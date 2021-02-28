Geraldine Hight CaddGeraldine "Gerry" Hight Cadd was reunited in Heaven with her loving husband, Allen, on February 25, 2021. She was born on July 15, 1927, to William and Lura Hight. She met her soulmate, Allen Cadd, whom she married on November 16, 1951.Left to cherish her memory, her daughter, Donna; her son, Gary (Kathy); grandchildren: Robert (Kelli), Laura (Dave) and Aaren (Josh); great-grandchildren, Sydney, David, Ryan, Victoria, and Cullyn. Also, Gerry leaves behind her devoted niece, Elizabeth; and a host of other nieces, nephews, family, and friends. She was loved by all who knew her. She will forever be in our hearts.A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Diuguid Funeral Service and Crematory is assisting the family.