Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gertha Adams
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Office
317 W Main St
Bedford, VA
Gertha Adams

December 16, 1931 - October 2, 2021

Gertha C. Adams, born on December 16, 1931, in Lynchburg, Va., went home to be with the Lord on October 2, 2021, at home, surrounded by her daughters. She retired from CVTC. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jippy and Lucy Worsham; brothers, Raleigh and William Worsham; half-sister, Elsie Creasy; sons, Lacon "Beany" and Carlton Cash; and her husbands, Lacon Cash, and Ronald Adams.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Phyllis Winfrey (Wayne), Martha Gunter (Russell), Rachel Glass (Preston), Nancy Cash, and Alona Cash, along with her grandchildren, Lee Brooks (Tamara), Rebecca Reynolds (Jason), Brandy Hudak (Scotty), Heather Brown (Stephen), T. C. Weekly (Christina), Jillian Taylor, Samantha Cash (Michael), Lacon Cash III (Sara), Colton Brooks, Tommy Cash, Joe Thurman (Hannah), Amber Cash, and Emily Cash. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Centra Hospice staff for their care and support. There will be no services at this time. For those wishing to make memorial donations, please consider the Friends of Campbell County Animal Control.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Office
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burch-Messier Funeral Home Office.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My deepest condolences to Mrs. Gertha's family, especially Alona.
Canzi Stefano
October 9, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Alona Cash
Family
October 9, 2021
Love you Momma, you will be forever in my heart. Fly high..
Sissy
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results