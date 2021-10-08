Gertha Adams



December 16, 1931 - October 2, 2021



Gertha C. Adams, born on December 16, 1931, in Lynchburg, Va., went home to be with the Lord on October 2, 2021, at home, surrounded by her daughters. She retired from CVTC. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jippy and Lucy Worsham; brothers, Raleigh and William Worsham; half-sister, Elsie Creasy; sons, Lacon "Beany" and Carlton Cash; and her husbands, Lacon Cash, and Ronald Adams.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Phyllis Winfrey (Wayne), Martha Gunter (Russell), Rachel Glass (Preston), Nancy Cash, and Alona Cash, along with her grandchildren, Lee Brooks (Tamara), Rebecca Reynolds (Jason), Brandy Hudak (Scotty), Heather Brown (Stephen), T. C. Weekly (Christina), Jillian Taylor, Samantha Cash (Michael), Lacon Cash III (Sara), Colton Brooks, Tommy Cash, Joe Thurman (Hannah), Amber Cash, and Emily Cash. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.



The family would like to give a special thanks to the Centra Hospice staff for their care and support. There will be no services at this time. For those wishing to make memorial donations, please consider the Friends of Campbell County Animal Control.



Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 8, 2021.