Gertrude DeVarn Marshall McCoy
July 1, 1939 - August 22, 2021
Mrs. Gertrude DeVarn Marshall McCoy, age 82, of Lynchburg, formerly of Brookneal, passed away to glory on August 22, 2021, in Silver Spring, Maryland.
She was the daughter of the late Mr. Louis M. Marshall and Mrs. O'Neal Thomas Marshall. She was predeceased by her brothers, Rufus Marshall and Lewis Marshall Jr. and daughter, Avis O'Neal McCoy.
Gertrude and Lawrence E. McCoy raised a family of four children, daughters, Jacqueline and Avis (deceased) and sons, Lawrence Jr. and Patrick.
She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline T. McCoy; her sons, Lawrence E. McCoy (Jacqueline D.) and Patrick B. McCoy (Dorthea); her brother, Richard B. Marshall; nine grandchildren, Quintina, Keon, Brittney, Keyauna, Derek, Lawren, Tevin, Aaron, and Brandon; 20 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and special people in her most recent life.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 12 Noon at Nazareth Baptist Church in Phenix, with interment at the church cemetery. Public viewing will begin on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the church. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
.
Jeffress Funeral Home & Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 10, 2021.