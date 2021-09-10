Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gertrude DeVarn Marshall McCoy
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA
Gertrude DeVarn Marshall McCoy

July 1, 1939 - August 22, 2021

Mrs. Gertrude DeVarn Marshall McCoy, age 82, of Lynchburg, formerly of Brookneal, passed away to glory on August 22, 2021, in Silver Spring, Maryland.

She was the daughter of the late Mr. Louis M. Marshall and Mrs. O'Neal Thomas Marshall. She was predeceased by her brothers, Rufus Marshall and Lewis Marshall Jr. and daughter, Avis O'Neal McCoy.

Gertrude and Lawrence E. McCoy raised a family of four children, daughters, Jacqueline and Avis (deceased) and sons, Lawrence Jr. and Patrick.

She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline T. McCoy; her sons, Lawrence E. McCoy (Jacqueline D.) and Patrick B. McCoy (Dorthea); her brother, Richard B. Marshall; nine grandchildren, Quintina, Keon, Brittney, Keyauna, Derek, Lawren, Tevin, Aaron, and Brandon; 20 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and special people in her most recent life.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 12 Noon at Nazareth Baptist Church in Phenix, with interment at the church cemetery. Public viewing will begin on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the church. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com.

Jeffress Funeral Home & Cremation Service

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Viewing
11:00a.m.
Nazareth Baptist Church
Phenix, VA
Sep
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Nazareth Baptist Church
Phenix, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sending my condolences to a sweet lady. I meet her when I went to her house in Lynchburg by her brother Mr. Lewis and Mrs Adelle. We had a great time and plenty of laughter that day and one more time after that. She welcome me in like family.
Evelyn L Boone
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results