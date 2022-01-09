Gilbert Michael Byers



November 12, 1948 - January 7, 2022



Gilbert M Byers, 73, of Coleman Falls, Va., loving father of of Melinda M. Byers and Andrew M. Byers, passed away in their home on the morning of January, 7 2022. He is survived by a brother, Darrell Byers; two grandchildren, and other family and friends.



A memorial service wil be held at Cove United Methodist Church in Coleman Falls 3 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022. After the service family and friends are welcome to visit at the home of Darrell Byers, at 6200 Lee Jackson Hwy. Coleman Falls, Va. Burch Messier Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 9, 2022.