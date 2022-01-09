Gilbert M Byers, 73, of Coleman Falls, Va., loving father of of Melinda M. Byers and Andrew M. Byers, passed away in their home on the morning of January, 7 2022. He is survived by a brother, Darrell Byers; two grandchildren, and other family and friends.
A memorial service wil be held at Cove United Methodist Church in Coleman Falls 3 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022. After the service family and friends are welcome to visit at the home of Darrell Byers, at 6200 Lee Jackson Hwy. Coleman Falls, Va. Burch Messier Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
So sorry praying for the family.gilbert and my brother made some good music johnny and lee have passed on .
Carl Watkins srmi
January 13, 2022
So sorry for your loss i thought alot of him he was a good young man god bless the family im praying for u all
Ann D Wilkinson
School
January 10, 2022
Darrell I'm Sorry For Your Loss Of Your Brother You And Your Family Have My Deepest Sympathy And Condolences God Bless Him Amen
Melvin E Houston Jr
Other
January 9, 2022
I am so sorry, for Your Loss, of Gilbert. Know you are in a lot of pain & [email protected] this time;I am hurting for you! Stay clos to each other & Love each other, every moment, you get a chance! Hope, to see you, soon. Love Sandra
Sandra White Denton
Family
January 9, 2022
Prayers for the family. I´m so sorry
Ella Houston
January 9, 2022
It is with a very heavy heart that I write today. I am so very sorry for the loss of Gilbert. My sincere and deepest condolences to his family.
Our fathers were the greatest of friends. I entered first grade with Gilbert, and from the beginning he was there for me. Although we did not regularly see one another, I always knew that he was my friend.
Gilbert was a natural musician, a red hot banjo picker, and a Blue Grass purist.
May his memory be a blessing.
Mike, Selamawit & Isaac
Michael Nichols
January 9, 2022
Big Red so sorry for your loss prayers are with you and your family