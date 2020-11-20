Gladene Sandidge Davis
Gladene Sandidge Davis departed this life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, peacefully at her home.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg, Va. Interment will follow the service at the Altha Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg, Va.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 20, 2020.