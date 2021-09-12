Ms. Gladys "Bonnie" ColesApril 20, 1957 - September 9, 2021Gladys "Bonnie" Coles, 64, of Hurt, Va. departed this life on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. Born April 20, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Gracie Gregory Coles.Gladys was last employed at Tucker's Store in Lynch Station as a store clerk.She leaves to cherish her memories, a loving and devoted daughter, Alexis Swift (Dunasia Nelson) of the residence; a devoted partner, Harrison Yuille of the residence; several beloved grandchildren; three sisters, Marie Fitzgerald and Cynthia Farmer both of Hurt, Va. and Amanda Coles of Gretna, Va.; best friend, Loretta Robertson of Altavista, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A service of celebration will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Miller Funeral Home, Gretna, Va, Rev. Rickey Hailey, Eulogist. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, masks are required for the viewing and funeral service.The Coles Family has entrusted the services of Miller Funeral Home, Gretna, Va.