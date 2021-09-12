Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gladys "Bonnie" Coles
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road
Gretna, VA
Ms. Gladys "Bonnie" Coles

April 20, 1957 - September 9, 2021

Gladys "Bonnie" Coles, 64, of Hurt, Va. departed this life on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. Born April 20, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Gracie Gregory Coles.

Gladys was last employed at Tucker's Store in Lynch Station as a store clerk.

She leaves to cherish her memories, a loving and devoted daughter, Alexis Swift (Dunasia Nelson) of the residence; a devoted partner, Harrison Yuille of the residence; several beloved grandchildren; three sisters, Marie Fitzgerald and Cynthia Farmer both of Hurt, Va. and Amanda Coles of Gretna, Va.; best friend, Loretta Robertson of Altavista, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A service of celebration will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Miller Funeral Home, Gretna, Va, Rev. Rickey Hailey, Eulogist. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, masks are required for the viewing and funeral service.

The Coles Family has entrusted the services of Miller Funeral Home, Gretna, Va.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home Chapel
668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA
Sep
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home Chapel
668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Miller Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Alphdella Coles
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results