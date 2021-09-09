Menu
Gladys Glover
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Gladys Glover

Gladys Mae Glover, 77, of Gladstone, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at her residence. She was born to the late Sally Harris on October 27, 1943. She was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Johnson and her brother, Allen Wright Revely.

Those left to cherish her memories are her devoted husband, Paul Glover; five children whom she adored, Joseph Glover Sr. (Veronica) of Madison Heights, Paul (Pamela) Glover Jr. of Amherst, Pauline Victoria Glover Henley, of Amherst, April Green (Richard), of Gladstone and Felicia Glover, of Madison Heights, Va.; Jennie Sites; 20 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Rodney Sandidge, officiating. Visitation will be held at 6 until 7 p.m. until Friday, September 10, 2021 at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. The interment will be in the Second Mineral Springs Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Blessed are they that mourn, for they shall be comforted Mt:5:4 May you find peace and comfort in knowing that the missing family link gone from this side of the Jordan is at PEACE , joined with FAMILY on the other side . Keep her in your heart with the assurance that GOD has her in his care. We love you and is always here for you! Shalom
Reverend and Mrs Edward Hendricks
September 11, 2021
OBC Women's Ministry
September 11, 2021
Condolences to you and your family praying for you and your family
Alesia Scruggs
September 9, 2021
