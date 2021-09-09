Gladys Glover
Gladys Mae Glover, 77, of Gladstone, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at her residence. She was born to the late Sally Harris on October 27, 1943. She was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Johnson and her brother, Allen Wright Revely.
Those left to cherish her memories are her devoted husband, Paul Glover; five children whom she adored, Joseph Glover Sr. (Veronica) of Madison Heights, Paul (Pamela) Glover Jr. of Amherst, Pauline Victoria Glover Henley, of Amherst, April Green (Richard), of Gladstone and Felicia Glover, of Madison Heights, Va.; Jennie Sites; 20 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Rodney Sandidge, officiating. Visitation will be held at 6 until 7 p.m. until Friday, September 10, 2021 at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. The interment will be in the Second Mineral Springs Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 9, 2021.