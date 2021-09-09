Blessed are they that mourn, for they shall be comforted Mt:5:4 May you find peace and comfort in knowing that the missing family link gone from this side of the Jordan is at PEACE , joined with FAMILY on the other side . Keep her in your heart with the assurance that GOD has her in his care. We love you and is always here for you! Shalom

Reverend and Mrs Edward Hendricks September 11, 2021