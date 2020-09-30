Gladys Lorraine Davis Evans
Gladys Lorraine Davis Evans was born on January 26, 1934, to the late Phillip Canada and the late Irene Davis Rose. She was married to the late Eugene Evans and had three brothers, Tyree Davis, James Davis, and Peter Preston; and one sister, Geraldine Younger who preceded her in death.
On Tuesday, September 24, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital, Gladys slipped into eternal slumber and went to join our Savior.
She worked diligently during her life and enjoyed music, crafts, sewing, and gardening. She always had several home projects in progress. Gladys was a devoted and selfless mother and her greatest joy was her children.
Gladys leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Francine Evans-Robinson, Alfreda Evans Kendall, and Evette Evans Stamps; one sister, Hester Virginia Davis, all of Lynchburg; eight grandchildren, Tiffany Brenna Stamps Wiley (Joshua), Johnathan Eugene Robinson (Cara), Tori Brook Stamps, Ashley Danielle Robinson, Christopher Sterlin Stamps, Terrean Blair Stamps, Erin Lea Robinson, and Zachary Xavier Johnson; a host of great-grandchildren, cousins, and many other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Community Funeral Home Chapel. Condolences may be emailed to [email protected]
Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required.
Community Funeral Home directing